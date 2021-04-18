Indonesia Electric Two-Wheelers Market to Witness 14.2% CAGR During 2018 – 2024, Attaining the Fleet Size of 41.0 Thousand Units by 2024 Industry Insights by Product (E-scooters, E-bikes, E-motorcycles, Others), by Battery Type (Sealed Lead Acid, Li-ion, Ni-MH), by Battery Technology (Removable Battery, Non-removable Battery), by Voltage (24V, 36V, 48V, 60V, 72V)

The Indonesian electric two-wheeler market is predicted to grow at 14.2% CAGR during the forecast period with its fleet size reaching 41.0 thousand units by 2024. The Indonesian market is primarily driven by the as large population and supportive government regulations. Some of the other factors fueling the growth of the market are high level of vehicular pollution in the country and increasing demand to reduce CO2 level by introducing a sustainable mode of transport.

Based on product, the market is categorized into e-scooters, e-bikes, e-motorcycles and others. E-scooters hold the largest share in the Indonesian market, in terms of revenue as well as fleet size. E-motorcycles are anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of battery type, the market is segmented into sealed lead acid, Li-ion, and NiMH. Of all, sealed lead acid is the most common type of battery used in the electric two-wheelers in Indonesia. Lower prices are the primary reason behind the highest share of sealed lead acid battery in the Indonesian electric two-wheelers market. Based on voltage, the market is segmented into 24V, 36V, 48V, 60V, 72V.

Zero Motorcycles Inc., Segway, Inc., Viar Motor Indonesia, Skutis Corporation, and Xiomi, Inc. are some of the key players operating in the Indonesian electric two-wheelers market.

1. Research Overview

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Definition

4. Industry Overview

5. Indonesia Market Estimate and Forecast

6. Company Profiles

7. Appendix