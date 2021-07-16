Indonesia continues corona hotspot – record death toll | free press

Of the approximately 270 million people in Indonesia, only 16 million have been fully vaccinated against Corona. The number of deaths from the virus is increasing, as is the number of new infections.

Jakarta (dpa) – Despite a lockdown and strict rules, Indonesia is not getting the worst corona wave so far. Authorities on Friday reported more than 1,200 deaths related to Covid-19 within 24 hours — more than at any time since the pandemic began. At the same time, about 54,000 new infections were registered in the fourth most populous country in the world.

The number of new cases has been above 50,000 for days. Indonesia has overtaken India – where numbers are declining – as the world leader. The main reason is the spread of the highly contagious Delta variety. Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin called on people to adhere to the measures and wear masks.

Hundreds of people who tested positive died in quarantine in their homes, according to the platform LaporCovid-19, which collects data on the pandemic in Indonesia. In many places there are no longer enough hospital beds. At the end of June, the Red Cross warned of a collapse of the health system in the country of 270 million inhabitants.

In total, more than 2.7 million corona cases have been confirmed so far. More than 71,000 people have died as a result of the virus. 40 million citizens have received basic vaccination, but so far only 16 million people have been fully vaccinated.