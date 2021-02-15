Indonesia Agrochemical Market: Analysis of Technological Advancement in Coming Year 2020-2190

The report “Indonesia Agrochemical Market, By Type (Fertilizers, Crop Protection Chemicals, and Others), By End- user (Food Crop, Plantation, Horticulture, Non- Vegetables, and Other Crops) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.

Key Highlights:

In 2017, The PT Pupuk Kujang company signed a cooperation agreement with PT Batuta Chemical Industrial Park, in order to innovate the fertilizer’s raw material and also to establish new coal business

Analyst View:

Market Growth Drivers

Increase in land productivity

Adoption of improved agricultural chemical use and new farming practices

Key Market Insights from the report:

The market report has been segmented on the basis of type and end- user.

By type, the Indonesia agrochemical market is sub- divided into fertilizers, crop protection chemicals, and others.

By application, the target market is classified into food crop, plantation, horticulture, non- vegetables, and other crops

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global antidiuretic drugs market includes PT. Pupuk Sriwidjaya Palembag, PT Petrokimia Gresik, PT Pupuk Kujang, PT Pupuk Kalimantan Timur, PT Pupuk Iskandar Muda, Yara International, Wilmar International, and Agrifert-Kuoks.

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

