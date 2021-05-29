Indium Market Insights Shared In Detailed Report 2021, Forecasts to 2027

Global Indium Market is valued approximately USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Indium is a soft silvery-white metal has various properties including high rate of thermal transfer, its unique bonding with nonmetallic substances, softness, consistent properties at cryogenic temperatures and cold welding. The growing utilization of electronic appliances or gadgets and rising product applications in various electronic devices mainly in flat panel liquid crystal displays and thin-film photovoltaics are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period.

For instance as per statista, the global smart phone penetration rate was 33.5% in 2016 and has rise to 44.9% in 2020. For instance: Around 66% of individuals adopts smartphone in 2018, an increase from 63% in 2017 and 58% in 2016, globally, as per Zenith’s Mobile Advertising Forecasts 2017. Similarly, In Asia-Pacific, China holds the highest number of smartphone users with 1.3 billion users as compared to 530 million users in India, according to Zenith’s Mobile Advertising Forecasts 2017. However, the United States is also a significant player in the smartphone market with around 223 million users in 2017. Moreover, product launch by market player of LED has increased the demand for indium market.

For instance: in January 2020, South Korea based Samsung electronics will launch a home version of its Micro LED TVs with distinct size ranges-75″, 88″, 93″, 110″, 146″, 150″, 219″, and 292″. However, the huge demand supply gap and price volatility is the major factor restraining the growth of global Indium market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Indium market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing population, rising disposable income & buying power, and increasing living standards have resulted in spurring production and even domestic sales of indium containing end products and other electronic items, hence driving the market in the region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

