Indium Gallium Zinc Oxide Market 2021 Analysis By Innovations, New Technology And Research – Sharp Corporation, Apple Inc., Sony Corporation, ASUSTEK Computer Inc., LG Electronics

Global “Indium Gallium Zinc Oxide Market” 2021 Research report produces information with reference to market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2027. This report also contains the general and comprehensive study of the Indium Gallium Zinc Oxide market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the Indium Gallium Zinc Oxide industry and provides data for building strategies to expand the market growth and effectiveness.

The Indium Gallium Zinc Oxide Market is growing at a CAGR of 12.5% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026)

Top Leading Companies of Global Indium Gallium Zinc Oxide Market are: Sharp Corporation, Apple Inc., Sony Corporation, ASUSTEK Computer Inc., LG Electronics, AU Optronics, Samsung Group, Fujitsu Limted and others.

The competitive market players are identified along with their size, share, and strategies. The company profiles of these players, which includes their recent major developments, product portfolio, revenue, core competencies, and financials. Additionally, the report presents insights into the mergers & acquisitions, company profiles, financial status, product portfolio, and the SWOT analysis.

Industry News and Updates:

April 2020 – Juhua Printing and TCL demonstrated a 31″ FHD inkjet-printed rollable hybrid QD- OLED TV prototype. The display uses an IGZO (Oxide-TFT) backplane, and TCL stated that it has an aperture ratio of over 50%, brightness of 200 nits, and a 90% DCI-P3 color gamut.

– February 2020 – Sharp released a 5G smartphone, namely the Aquos R5G, in Japan. It comes with a 6.5-inch Pro IGZO screen, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 12GB LPDDR5 memory, and 256GB UFS3.0 body storage. This handset’s configuration is in line with that of the Xiaomi Mi 10.

Key Market Trends

Wearable Devices to Gain Significant Market Share

– With the advent of the internet of things, wearable sensing devices are gaining importance in the daily lives of applications like vital signal monitoring during sport and health diagnostics, enterprises, etc.

– Amorphous indium gallium zinc oxide (a-IGZO) thin-film transistors (TFTs) fabricated on flexible large-area substrates are an exciting platform to build wearable sensing devices due to their flexibility, conformability to the human body, and low cost. This provides material properties of superb mechanical stability, good electrical conductivity, and optical transparency. Thin film transistors (TFTs) and gas sensors are fabricated on a 1.9 m thick PMMA, where substrate exhibits excellent transistor performances.

