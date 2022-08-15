India’s Partition: A History in Photos

Polarized by faith, associates and neighbors turned on one another. Lots of of hundreds had been killed and thousands and thousands displaced. The atrocities had been horrific — pregnant ladies and infants weren’t spared.

That was the surprising results of Britain’s haphazard plan to go away the subcontinent in 1947 after practically three centuries and break up it into Hindu-majority India and Muslim-majority Pakistan, itself carved into two areas greater than 1,000 miles aside. The partition, because the division got here to be identified, triggered one of many greatest migrations in historical past.

It might ceaselessly change the face and geopolitics of South Asia; nearly 25 years later, as an illustration, Bangladesh was born from East Pakistan.