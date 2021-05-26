India’s Paper Market Demand, Growth Challenges, Industry Analysis And Forecasts To 2029

The number of daily published newspapers in India is more than any nation in the world. Apart from this, 20 out of 100 of the world’s most-renowned newspapers are Indian. According to the Registrar for Newspapers in India, approximately 1,05,443 registered newspapers were published in 11 different languages in 2015. Constantly increasing population and rising literacy rates drive the demand for newspapers in India. However, the increasing newspaper demand trend in India contradicts the gradually declining global demand trend.

Prominent players in India’s paper market include ITC Limited, JK Paper, Padumjee Mills, Century Pulp and paper, The west coast paper mills limited, NR Agrawal Industrial Limited, International Paper APPM Limited, Emami paper mills limited, Seshasayee paper and board limited, Trident limited, Kuantum paper limited, Sripathi Paper Pvt. Ltd, Dev Priya Products Pvt. Ltd, Dev Priya Industries Ltd, Bindals Paper Mills Ltd, Naini Group, Orient paper and Industries Ltd, Pudumjee Paper Product Ltd, Star Paper Mills Ltd., and Yash Paper Limited, among others.

By Type, Below 30 GSM , 30–60 GSM , 60–100 GSM

By Application, Newspaper , Printing and Writing , Decoration Papers , Pharmaceutical Packaging , Others

