An Indiana man was taken into custody after the Washington Monument was vandalized with red paint late Tuesday, authorities said.

Shaun Ray Deaton, 44, of Bloomington, was arrested at 7:30 p.m. on charges of trespassing, tampering and vandalism, according to a statement from the National Park Service.

“This is an initial criminal charge and, as the investigation continues, there may be additional charges,” the agency said.

A motive was not disclosed.

The area around base of the Washington Monument was temporarily closed following the incident, as the park service conservators looked to restore the statue.

Image: Washington Monument Vandalized With Suspect In Custody (Nathan Howard / Getty Images)

The base of the monument could be seen smeared with a splash of red paint, accompanied by the words: “Have you been f—– by this … Gov says tough s—.”

The park service was given jurisdiction over the monument in 1933, with the first restoration of the structure beginning as a Depression Era public works project in 1934.

Additional restoration work took place in 1964, as well as from 1998-2001 and from 2011-2014 to repair damage following an earthquake. It also saw restoration works from 2016-2019 to modernize its elevator.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com