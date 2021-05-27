Indian Wallpaper Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Indian Wallpaper Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025″, provide the Indian wallpaper market size reached a value of US$ 89.6 Million in 2019 expects the market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.The report provides a detailed analysis of the market by product type, region, distribution channel and end user Also, the report analyzes of market’s competitive landscape.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

Industry Definition and Application:

Wallpapers are decorative materials that are used to cover the interior walls of residential and commercial spaces. Made from paper, vinyl and plastic, they are widely available in numerous forms, such as textured paper, lining paper and set of sheets with a single non-repeating design. Wallpapers comprise ground coat, applied ink and backing, which can be made up of wood pulp, groundwood or woven textiles. They are extremely durable in nature and can be used for years without the need for replacement, owing to which they are replacing wall paints. They can also be customized in accordance with the user’s preference and are utilized to impart style and color to a particular space.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The Indian market is primarily driven by the rising number of construction activities in the country. Rapid urbanization and changing lifestyle preferences of the masses have led to the increasing demand for residential spaces, thereby facilitating the uptake of interior decorative materials. A significant rise in the requirement for the refurbishment of existing infrastructure is also contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, the confluence of numerous factors, including inflating disposable income levels, increasing middle-class population and growing preference for aesthetically appealing interior designs among the majority of the individuals, is providing a thrust to the market growth. Furthermore, numerous key players are extensively investing in the development of efficient variants, which is acting another major growth-inducing factor. For instance, they have launched lead-free wallpapers, which are gaining widespread preference among health-conscious customers. Non-woven wallpapers are also gaining popularity among individuals, owing to their tear-resistant nature, washability and easy removal. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the advent of wallpapers with easy application and the expansion of online retail platforms across the country.

Indian Wallpaper Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented on the basis of product type, region, distribution channel and end user

Market Breakup by Region North India East India West and Central India South India



Market Breakup by Product Type Vinyl-Based Non-Woven Pure Paper Type Fiber Type Others



Market Breakup by Distribution Channel Offline Online



Market Breakup by End-User Residential Commercial



