Indian Smart Lighting Market Research Report, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2026
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Indian Smart Lighting Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the indian smart lighting market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 25% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Report Sample:
https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-smart-lighting-market/requestsample
Smart lighting is an energy-efficient technology that includes power saving fixtures and automated controls for smooth operations. This technology enables the user to monitor illumination and control the lighting in a particular space depending upon the occupancy and daylight availability. Smart lighting systems are accessible through smartphone applications, which can be operated via voice commands, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and other forms of wireless connections. As a result, they find extensive applications in commercial, industrial, and residential sectors.
The smart lighting market in India is majorly being driven by the increasing adoption of the internet of things (IoT) in the country. Several favorable initiatives by the Government of India (GoI) for introducing intelligent street lighting systems as a part of smart-city development endeavors is further fueling the market growth. Technological advancements in lighting solutions, such as the integration of software-controlled LED lights and automated smart assistance, are supporting the market growth. Moreover, smart lighting uses motion sensors that offer reduced energy consumption and minimized electricity costs, which is creating a positive outlook for the market.
Indian Smart Lighting Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the indian smart lighting market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the indian smart lighting market on the basis of offering, communication technology, installation type, light source, application and region.
Breakup by Offering:
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
Breakup by Communication Technology:
- Wired Technology
- Wireless Technology
Breakup by Installation Type:
- New Installation
- Retrofit Installation
Breakup by Light Source:
- LED Lamps
- Fluorescent Lamps
- Compact Fluorescent Lamps
- High Intensity Discharge Lamps
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Commercial
- Residential
- Public Infrastructure
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North India
- West and Central India
- South India
- East India
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-smart-lighting-market
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Industry Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse Related Reports:
Printed Electronics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/printed-electronics-market
UAE LED Lights Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/led-lights-market-uae
UAE Smart Lighting Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/uae-smart-lighting-market
Smart Pole Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-pole-market
Wearable Technology Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/wearable-technology-market
GCC LED Lighting Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-led-lighting-market
Saudi Arabia LED Lights Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/saudi-arabia-led-lights-market
UAE Health Insurance Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/uae-health-insurance-market
Urea Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/urea-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Email: sales@imarcgroup.com
Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800