Indian Skincare Dermacosmetics Market Predicted to Boom in Northern Region in Future

The Indian skincare dermacosmetics market was valued at $750.3 million in 2019. According to the forecast of P&S Intelligence, a market research firm based in India, the market will generate a revenue of $1,758.0 million by 2030. Furthermore, the market will advance at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2020 and 2030. The prominent factors driving the advancement of the market are the rising incidence of skin diseases and the growing public consciousness toward looks and appearance.

Receive Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/india-skincare-dermacosmetics-market/report-sample

Additionally, the surging disposable income of people is propelling the growth of the market in the country. As per the data produced by the Trading Economics, in India, the disposable income of people grew from $2,738.1 billion in 2018 to $2,935.9 billion in 2019. The rise in the purchasing power of people is pushing up the sales of skincare dermacosmetic products in the country. Moreover, nowadays, people are highly conscious about their appearance.

Make an Enquiry Before Purchase: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=india-skincare-dermacosmetics-market

The Indian skincare dermacosmetics market recorded the highest growth in North India in the past years and this trend is likely to continue in the future years. This will be because of the existence of several international brands and companies in the northern region of the country. In addition to this, the high public awareness of various skin ailments and skincare products in Northern India is driving the advancement of the market in this region.

Hence, it is safe to say that the market will register huge expansion in the coming years, on account of the rising popularity of skincare products, due to the surging disposable income of people and the growing public awareness of skin diseases and skincare products in the country.

This study covers