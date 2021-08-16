Indian Shrimp Market Research Report, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Indian Shrimp Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the indian shrimp market reached a value of US$ 2.65 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Report Sample:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-shrimp-market/requestsample

Shrimp are a type of invertebrate marine animal with an elongated body. They are a rich source of protein, selenium, vitamins, phosphorous, magnesium, copper, iron, and vitamin B12. The consumption of shrimp offers various health benefits, such as improved bone strength, and lowering the chances of heart diseases. Shrimps are widely consumed as one of the most preferred seafoods across the globe and form the base of several seafood-based delicacies.

With the growing demand for stable and disease-free shrimp, India has become one of the largest shrimp exporters to the United States and the European Union. This is primarily propelling the shrimp market growth in India. Furthermore, the escalating demand for ready-to-eat food products due to rapid urbanization, shifting dietary habits, and hectic work schedules is fueling the growth of the market in the country. Other factors, such as increasing health consciousness, rising disposable incomes, and improving living standards of consumers, are further creating a positive outlook for the market in the country.

Indian Shrimp Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the indian shrimp market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Nekkanti Seafoods

Avanti Frozen Foods Private Limited

Devi Sea Foods Limited

Falcon Marine Exports Ltd.

BMR Group (CVE: BMR)

Baby Marine Eastern Exports

Sandhya Marines

Apex Frozen Foods Limited (NSE: APEX)

Ananda Aqua Exports Private Limited

Crystal Sea Foods Private Limited

Citrus Alpha Marine LLP

Jaya Lakshmi Sea Foods Private Limited

Ifb Agro Industries Limited (NSE: IFBAGRO)

S.F Limited

M.Fisheries

JRJ Sea Foods India Private Limited

Anjaneya Sea Foods

Kings Infra Ventures Limited (BOM: 530215)

Kadalkanny Frozen Foods

The Waterbase Limited (NSE: WATERBASE)

Geo Sea Foods

Abad Fisheries Private Limited

K V Marine Exports

Liberty Group of Seafood Companies

Zeal Aqua Limited (BOM: 539963)

Frontline Exports Private Limited

Jude Foods India Private Limited

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the indian shrimp market on the basis of species and shrimp size.

Breakup by Species:

Penaeus Vannamei

Penaeus Monodon

Others

Breakup by Shrimp Size:

Size 31-40

Size 41-50

Size 51-60

Size 61-70

Size >70

Others

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-shrimp-market

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

White Chocolate Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/white-chocolate-market

North America Wheat Flour Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-wheat-flour-market

North America Vinegar Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-vinegar-market

North America Potato Chips Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-potato-chips-market

North America Anhydrous Milk Fat Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-anhydrous-milk-fat-market

North America Fluid Milk Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-fluid-milk-market

North America Peanut Butter Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-peanut-butter-market

Plant Based Food Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/plant-based-food-market

Japan Lobster Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/japan-lobster-market

Cakes and Pastries Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cakes-pastries-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800