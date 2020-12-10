Indian Plywood Market Research Report | Industry Growth, Companies Share and Future Demand by 2025

The Indian plywood market reached a value of US$ 4.6 Billion in 2019. The market is expected to reach a value of US$ 5.93 Billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2020-2025. Plywood is manufactured by assembling strong, thin layers of wood veneers glued and pressed together using powerful adhesives. Several wood varieties, including maple, mahogany, oak, pine, cedar, spruce, etc., are used in a combination to produce plywood for various applications. Softwood plywood sheets are designed and installed on the exterior of a structure, while on the other hand, hardwood plywood is used for manufacturing furniture and different interior variants.

The Indian plywood market is primarily driven by the growing number of construction activities and the expanding home furnishing sector. In line with this, the increasing consumer disposable income levels, along with the rising expenditures on home décor, are also augmenting the demand for plywood. Moreover, the elevating levels of globalization have led to the introduction of modern home furnishing designs, thereby further driving the Indian plywood market. Additionally, the increasing number of refurbishment and renovation activities of the existing residential and commercial infrastructures is also catalyzing the plywood market. Besides this, the growing popularity of fully- or semi-furnished housing projects will continue to drive the demand for plywood in the coming years.

