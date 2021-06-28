Indian Pasta Market 2021-26: Size, Share, Industry Trends and Growth – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Indian Pasta Market Report: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Indian pasta market share reached a value of US$ 456 Million in 2020. Pasta is one of the traditional Italian staples that is usually prepared from a dough of wheat flour mixed with water, oil, eggs or vegetables. It can be extruded into sheets or various shapes and sizes with the help of machines or can also be given a particular form by hand. It is then boiled in hot water and further cooked or baked with sauces, vegetables or meat. It consists of a high concentration of iron, minerals and vitamins which may or may not be artificially added by manufacturers. Pasta is widely preferred by consumers across the globe since it serves as a convenient cooking option. Some of the commonly found types of pasta based on their shape include macaroni, penne, spaghetti, ravioli, lasagna, fettuccine, vermicelli, tortellini, linguine and bowtie.

Indian Pasta Market Trends:

Globalization and increasing western influence have popularized Italian cuisines, amongst many others, in India which is primarily driving the growth of the market. In addition to this, hectic schedules, along with changing dietary preferences and inflating disposable income levels, has led to an increase in the demand for easy to cook and packaged food products in the country. Moreover, growing health consciousness among consumers has created a demand for healthy product variants which include pasta prepared from whole wheat, quinoa and gluten-free ingredients. Food service businesses are now offering a fusion of the Italian and Indian cuisines by preparing pasta with Indian spices so as to cater to a larger consumer base across the country. Furthermore, the proliferation of online retail stores is yet another factor driving the market growth. Attractive discounts, a wide variety of choices, and easy checkout gateways are some of the key benefits owing to which consumers are shifting toward online retailing systems. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the pasta market in India to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been studied in the report with some of the key players being Nestlé India Limited, ITC Limited, Bambino Agro Industries Limited, MTR Foods Private Limited and Del Monte (FieldFresh Foods Private Limited).

Breakup by Type

Dry Pasta

Instant Pasta

Fresh Pasta

Breakup by Raw Materials:

Semolina

Refined Flour

Durum Wheat

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Institutional

Convenience Stores

Hypermarket/Supermarket

E-Retailing

Breakup by Cuisines:

White Sauce Pasta

Red Sauce Pasta

Mix Sauce Pasta

Breakup by State:

Uttar Pradesh

Delhi

Maharashtra

Gujarat

Karnataka

Tamil Nadu

Other Regions

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

