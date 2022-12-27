Indian man killed over daughter’s viral video

Melaji Vaghela labored in India’s Border Safety Power

Police within the western Indian state of Gujarat have arrested seven folks for allegedly beating a soldier to dying.

Melaji Vaghela was attacked after he protested in opposition to a video of his teenage daughter being posted on-line, based on the police grievance.

The grievance says the video went viral after it was uploaded.

The alleged attackers are relations of a teenage boy whom Vaghela accused of importing the video.

Vaghela’s spouse and son had been additionally injured within the assault.

The sufferer labored with India’s Border Safety Power.

In line with the police grievance, which was filed by Vaghela’s spouse Manjula, the assault occurred on Saturday evening in Kheda district in Gujarat.

Vaghela, his spouse, two sons and nephew had gone to the teenage boy’s home to complain in opposition to him for allegedly importing a video of the lady. A number of information reviews have described the video as “obscene”, however the BBC has not been in a position to affirm this.

In line with the police grievance, the dialogue escalated right into a struggle and the boy’s kin attacked Vaghela and his household with “picket sticks” and “sharp objects”.

Vaghela was severely injured and died instantly. One among his sons is in hospital with head accidents.

Police have filed prices together with homicide in opposition to the seven accused. They had been despatched to judicial custody on Monday and haven’t made an announcement but.

