Indian Insurance Aggregator Market Projected to be worth $621 Million in 2021-2028 with Leading Players- Policy Bazaar, CoverFox, EasyPolicy, PolicyX, ET Insure, Compare Policy

The insurance aggregator industry in India started with the introduction of PolicyBazaar in 2008 and as at 31st July 2020, there were 23 aggregators operating in the industry. Aggregators have proven to be an alternative distribution channel for insurance policies of motor, health, life, term life and other products; as they allow the customers to compare multiple policies from different insurance providers at the same time. Aggregators also act as a one-point customer representative for all their queries ranging from policy guidance to assisting in claim settlement.

While earning 8-15% commission on sale of different policies is the major revenue stream, aggregators are struggling to achieve their overall profitability with loss margins reaching over 100% for some players in the industry. As at March 2019, the industry was valued at $54.5 Mn, achieving a growth of 91% compared to FY’2018. PolicyBazaar is the market leader; followed by Coverfox Broking, Easypolicy and others.

Indian Insurance Aggregator Market Top Leading Vendors :-

Policy Bazaar

CoverFox

EasyPolicy

PolicyX

ET Insure

Compare Policy

Indian Insurance Aggregator Market Based on end user/application:

Life Insurance

Automotive Insurance

Health Insurance

All percent shares, breaks, and classifications were determined using the secondary sources and confirmed through the primary sources.

