Indian Frozen Food Market 2021-26: Size, Share, Growth, Outlook, and Industry Trends – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Indian Frozen Food Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the Indian Frozen Food Market size reached a value of INR 105.6 Billion in 2020. Frozen food products have gained immense popularity across India as they are easy to cook and provide convenience to consumers. Besides this, these products do not require any additional preparation or culinary expertise. They retain their nutritional content, offer improved palatability, and are available all-year-round regardless of the season. Some of the most commonly available frozen food products include soups, seafood, meat and poultry, fruits and vegetables, and ready-to-eat (RTE) meals. They are generally available through modern distribution channels, such as convenience and departmental stores and supermarkets and hypermarkets, in the country.

Indian Frozen Food Market Trends:

On account of rapid urbanization, hectic lifestyles, inflating income levels, improving living standards and the increasing working population, there is a rise in the demand for convenient food products in India. Freezing causes minimal impact on the quality of food as compared to other preservation techniques, such as drying or thermal processing. In line with this, advancements in the freezing technology, the adoption of novel technologies and utilization of edible coating/films are helping in further reducing the overall impact of freezing on the nutrition offered by these products, which in turn is strengthening the frozen food market growth in the country. Apart from this, the development in the organized retail sector is also contributing to the market growth. Modern grocery and food outlets in India are now equipped with better cold chain facilities. They are also introducing new product variants in a wide range of shapes, sizes and flavorings. Furthermore, the burgeoning e-commerce sector is anticipated to boost the sales of frozen food products in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Indian frozen foods market to exhibit strong growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Frozen Vegetables Snacks

French fFries Aloo Tikki Nuggets Bites Wedges Smileys Others



Frozen Meat Products

Chicken Fish Pork Mutton Others



Frozen Vegetables and Fruits

Green Peas Corn Mixed Vegetables Carrot Cauliflower Strawberries Berries Cherries Others



The competitive landscape of the market has been examined, with some of the key players being:

McCain Foods Limited

Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt Ltd

Venky’s (India) Ltd.

Innovative Foods Ltd. (Sumeru)

Al Kabeer Exports Private Limited

Godrej Tyson Foods Ltd.

Hyfun Frozen Foods Private Limited

