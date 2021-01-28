Indian E-commerce Market 2021-28 culminated growth at US$ 200 billion with Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Alibaba, Ebay India, Jabong, Shopclues

The Indian E-commerce Market is expected to grow to US$ 200 billion by 2028.

India has an internet user base of about 475 million as of July 2019, about 40% of the population. This number is expected to be 627 million by the end of 2019.

Online transaction is traceable govt. can identify and can keep a record of the transaction which will reduce corruption in India. Online transaction can reduce the cost of paper currency which will save a lot of money and paper. E-commerce will also reduce problems of fake currency.

The total equity funding received by Ecommerce companies in India were more than 7 billion USD in 2018. There are more than 19,000+ e-commerce companies in India and over 28,000+ e-commerce companies in the United States.

Amazon is India’s largest online store. It launched 24 new stores, increasing its selection to over 19 million products, and grew its seller base exponentially to more than 16,000 sellers.

Request a sample copy of report @ https://www.reportconsultant.com/request_sample.php?id=80221

Key Players:

Amazon

Flipkart

Snapdeal

Alibaba

Ebay India

Jabong

Shopclues

A thorough analytical review of the pertinent growth trends influencing the Indian E-commerce market has been demonstrated in the report to affect unbiased and time-efficient business discretion amongst various leading players, seeking a strong footing in the competitive landscape of the Indian E-commerce market, which regularly gets influenced in a major way by the ongoing micro and macro-economic factors having a lingering set of implications on the growth trends of the aforementioned market.

Owing to the sudden onset of dynamic macro-economic factors such as the outrage of COVID-19, the Indian E-commerce market has been thoroughly affected by the current developments, thus manifesting in a myriad alterations and tangible deviations from the regular growth course of the Indian E-commerce market.

Get upto 40% Discount available on this Report @ https://www.reportconsultant.com/ask_for_discount.php?id=80221

The following sections of this versatile report on Indian E-commerce market specifically sheds light on popular industry trends encompassing both market drivers as well as dominant trends that systematically affect the growth trajectory visibly. The report also sheds substantial light on all major key producers dominant in the Indian E-commerce market, encompassing versatile details on facets such as production and capacity deductions. Substantial light has also been shed upon other key elements such as overall production, activities practiced by key players, best of the industry practices.

Key Benefits:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2021 to 2028 to determine new opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the market.

About Us:

Report Consultant – A worldwide pacesetter in analytics, research and advisory that can assist you to renovate your business and modify your approach. With us, you will learn to take decisions intrepidly by taking calculative risks leading to lucrative business in the ever-changing market. We make sense of drawbacks, opportunities, circumstances, estimations and information using our experienced skills and verified methodologies.

Our research reports will give you the most realistic and incomparable experience of revolutionary market solutions. We have effectively steered business all over the world through our market research reports with our predictive nature and are exceptionally positioned to lead digital transformations. Thus, we craft greater value for clients by presenting progressive opportunities in the futuristic market.

Contact us:

Riaana Singh

(Report Consultant)

sales@reportconsultant.com

www.reportconsultant.com