Indian Dairy Whitener Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, Indian Dairy Whitener Market Share: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026″ provide the indian dairy whitener market to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% during 2021-2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market by states and also, the report analyzes of market’s competitive landscape.

Industry Definition and Application:

Dairy whitener is manufactured from cow milk, or buffalo milk through spray drying process. Dairy whiteners serve as a substitute for fluid milk and provides richness of taste and creamy texture to beverages, such as tea and coffee. It is available in in fluid, powdered, or condensed forms and can widely differ in fat and sugar content.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The market for dairy whitener in India is escalated by several growth-inducing factors. A gradual transformation of the socio-economic structure of the society has emerged as the major factor which has influenced the growth of the market. Due to increased disposable incomes and hectic lifestyles, consumers have shifted towards purchasing milk-substitutes in place of fresh milk as it has longer shelf life and equal amount of nutritional elements. Apart from this, manufacturers are also introducing new flavours of dairy whiteners, such as chocolate, lemon, cardamom and masala. Some of the other places where these products are gaining popularity include hotels and restaurants where they are used for preparing instant beverages, for coffee/tea vending machines, as a milk substitute while travelling, etc. The study gives an in-depth analysis of the dairy whitener market landscape in India, covering the current, historical and future trends for dairy whitener production along with its prices.

Indian Dairy Whitener Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented on the basis of major states:

Maharashtra

Uttar Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh

Tamil Nadu

Gujarat

Rajasthan

Karnataka

Madhya Pradesh

West Bengal

Bihar

Delhi

Kerala

Punjab

Orissa

Haryana

