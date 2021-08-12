Indian Biodegradable Sanitary Napkin Market Expanding at a CAGR of 33.40% during 2021-2026

The Indian biodegradable sanitary napkin market to grow at a CAGR of 33.40% during 2021-2026, according to the latest report by IMARC Group.

A sanitary napkin is a thin pad made up of absorbent materials designed to absorb menstrual fluid during the menstruation period. Also known as a sanitary or menstrual pad, it absorbs and retains menstrual fluid throughout the day and offers comfort to the user. Disposable sanitary napkins are easily available in the market which generally comprise plastic, polypropylene and superabsorbent polymers (SAP) to avoid leakage. In addition to this, they are wrapped in plastic bags which are non-biodegradable in nature.

A significant increase in their usage, especially across developing economies like India, poses risks to women’s health as well as the environment. Consequently, biodegradable variants made up of cotton, corn starch, and bamboo and banana fibers have recently been introduced in the Indian market and are gaining rapid popularity among individuals.

Indian Biodegradable Sanitary Napkin Market Trends:

Rising awareness about personal hygiene among Indian women is the key factor propelling the market growth. Since biodegradable sanitary napkins do not consist bleach, perfume or any other kind of chemicals, their usage is considered less damaging to the vaginal skin. They are also believed to reduce the chances of developing allergic reactions considerably.

Furthermore, growing environmental consciousness is also contributing significantly to the market growth. Biodegradable sanitary napkins are considered a sustainable alternative to the conventionally used pads and can also be easily disposed of in soil without causing any damage to the environment.

Apart from this, the Government of India is actively promoting the usage of safe and environment-friendly personal hygiene products. It is engaging in partnerships and collaborations with various private entities and non-government organizations (NGOs) for the manufacturing of biodegradable and cost-effective pads. It is also making significant efforts in making these pads available to all the women across the country including the remotest corners of the rural habitat. For instance, it recently launched extremely affordable biodegradable sanitary napkins called ‘Suvidha’ to promote personal hygiene among underprivileged women.

Market Breakup by Material Type

Bamboo-corn

Cotton

Banana Fibre

Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

Online Channels

Offline Channels

Market Breakup by Region

Maharashtra

Gujarat

Delhi-NCR

Tamil Nadu

Karnataka

