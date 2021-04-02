Indian beer industry has been witnessing steady growth of 9.90% annually over the last ten years

India is predominantly a hard spirits market. But the beer market holds a favorable outlook in India on the back of changing cultural attitudes and a young, increasingly affluent population. Attitudes towards alcohol are evolving, particularly among young urban-dwellers who are gaining an appetite for beer, as a drinking culture becomes more popular in major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore. India is one of the biggest manufacturers of Beer in the world. Demand for premium and craft beers is rapidly increasing.

The Indian beer industry has been witnessing steady growth of 9.90% annually over the last ten years. Beer is slowly becoming a perfect after-work companion for corporate India. With increasing economic development, the level of anxiety and stress has also been increased in the Indian corporate world, People are finding it hard to find work-life balance & are looking for some refreshments in the evening. Beer is observed to be slowly becoming a primary drink for them. The forthcoming maturation of the beer market combined with the growing middle class will positively open up for interesting export potentialities for breweries in India.

South India accounts for the largest share of the India beer market during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the India beer market has been segmented into North, South, East, and West. South India accounted for the largest market share of the India beer market. Surging demand for beer owing to the rising disposable income and consumer’s preferences towards a healthy lifestyle has influenced the people to adopt low content alcohol drinks like beer. North India and Western India are expected to be the fastest growing markets owing to the growing number of urban cities in these regions and the presence of favorable demographic factors.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast market size of the India beer market, in terms of value & volume.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms value, on the basis of region by segmenting India beer market into four regions namely, North, South, East, and West and their leading countries.

To outline, categorized and forecast the India beer market on the basis of category, packaging type and distribution channel.

To examine competitive developments like expansions, technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the India beer market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors, affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

India Beer Market Competitive Landscape

Companies such as United Breweries Limited, Carlsberg India Private Limited, Mohan Meakin Limited, AB InBev India Pvt. Ltd, Molson Coors India Private Limited, B9 beverages private limited, SOM Distilleries and Breweries Limited, and DeVANS Modern Breweries Limited are the key players of beer market in India.

Scope of the Report

By Category

Strong

Mild

By Packaging

Bottled Beers

Canned Beers

By Distribution Channel

On-Trade

Off-Trade

In addition, the report provides analysis of the India beer market with respect to the following geographic segments and their high performing regions:

North

South

East

West

Business Questions answer by the report

How will the market drivers, restraints and opportunities affect the market dynamics?

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume and market statistics with detailed classification

Which segment dominates the market or region and one will be the fastest growing and why?

A comprehensive survey of the competitive landscape and the market participant players

Analysis of strategy adopted by the key player and their impact on other players.

