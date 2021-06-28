Indian Animal Husbandry Market 2021-2026: Size, Growth, Key Players, and Forecast – IMARC Group

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Indian Animal Husbandry Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” The market reached a value of INR 930 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Indian animal husbandry market to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2021-2026.

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Indian Animal Husbandry Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Segment

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast

5.7 SWOT Analysis

5.7.1 Overview

5.7.2 Strengths

5.7.3 Weaknesses

5.7.4 Opportunities

5.7.5 Threats

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Input Supply

5.8.3 Production

5.8.4 Processing

5.8.5 Marketing and Distribution

5.8.6 End-Consumers

5.9 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.9.4 Degree of Competition

5.9.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.9.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.10 Price Analysis

5.10.1 Key Price Indicators

5.10.2 Price Structure

5.10.3 Margin Analysis

6 Market Breakup by Segment

6.1 Sheep and Goat Meat

6.1.1 Historical and Current Market Trends

6.1.2 Competitive Landscape

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Buffalo Meat

6.2.1 Historical and Current Market Trends

6.2.2 Competitive Landscape

6.2.3 Market Forecast

6.3 Hides and Skins

6.3.1 Historical and Current Market Trends

6.3.2 Competitive Landscape

6.3.3 Market Forecast

6.4 Pig Meat

6.4.1 Historical and Current Market Trends

6.4.2 Competitive Landscape

6.4.3 Market Forecast

6.5 Wool and Hair

6.5.1 Historical and Current Market Trends

6.5.2 Competitive Landscape

6.5.3 Market Forecast

6.6 Broiler Meat

6.6.1 Historical and Current Market Trends

6.6.2 Competitive Landscape

6.6.3 Market Forecast

6.7 Eggs

6.7.1 Historical and Current Market Trends

6.7.2 Competitive Landscape

6.7.3 Market Forecast

6.8 Aquaculture

6.8.1 Historical and Current Market Trends

6.8.2 Competitive Landscape

6.8.3 Market Forecast

6.9 Insects

6.9.1 Historical and Current Market Trends

6.9.2 Competitive Landscape

6.9.3 Market Forecast

6.10 Others

7 Market Breakup by Region

7.1 North India

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 South India

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 East India

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 West India

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Market Structure

8.2 Key Players

8.3 Profiles of Key Players

