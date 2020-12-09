Indian Advertising Market Size, Trends, Demand, Companies Share and Opportunities by 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Indian Advertising Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Competitive Analysis Forecast 2020-2025”, the Indian advertising market grew at a CAGR of around 10% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth during 2020-2025.

Advertising is a medium of communication employed by brands to spread information about their products, services or new launches. It assists in influencing the consuming buying behavior using newspaper, magazine, radio, press, hoarding, mailers, internet, contests, sponsorship and posters. At present, the Indian industry is experiencing evolution from traditional to digital advertising platforms.

Growth Drivers:

The expanding media platforms represents one of the significant factors driving the Indian advertising market. Moreover, due to improving economic conditions, leading companies are focusing on creating a strong brand-image for themselves by investing in advertising campaigns to expand their consumer base. Besides this, the growing popularity of mobile advertising is strengthening the market growth in the country. However, the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has negatively influenced the Indian advertising market growth on account of lockdown restrictions implemented by the Government of India. It is anticipated to experience growth once lockdown relaxations are introduced.

Indian Advertising Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the Indian advertising market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

JWT India

Ogilvy & Mather India

DDB Mudra Group

FCB-Ulka Advertising Ltd.

Rediffusion – DY&R

McCann Erickson India

The report has segmented the Indian advertising market on the basis of television advertising, print advertising, radio advertising, internet/online advertising, mobile advertising and outdoor advertising.

Television Advertising Market

Print Advertising Market

Radio Advertising Market

Internet/Online Advertising Market

Mobile Advertising Market

Outdoor Advertising Market

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020- 2025)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

