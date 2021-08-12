Indian Access Control Biometric Reader Market Share, Outlook, Future Growth and Opportunities by 2025

Photo of Smith Ivo Smith IvoAugust 12, 2021
1

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Indian Access Control Biometric Reader Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the indian access control biometric reader market grew at a CAGR of 18% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to continue its double digit growth during 2020-2025.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Report Sample:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-access-control-biometric-reader-market/requestsample

Biometrics refer to a range of chemical, visual, auditory and behavioral characteristics that can be digitally identified to grant access into devices, systems and data. An access control biometric reader studies the identity of individuals by comparing their behavioral or physiological traits against a sample database. These readers can be differentiated into hand geometry, facial, iris and fingerprint recognition readers. Access control biometric readers are widely installed in airports, offices, banks, and hospitals.

The Indian access control biometric reader market growth is majorly being driven by rising urbanization. These readers are increasingly being installed by government entities in the country as they offer efficient data filtering properties. In line with this, the escalating demand for access control biometric readers in the information technology (IT) hubs and commercial establishments for curbing unauthorized entries and data breaches is also contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, the introduction of advanced technologies, such as contactless and vein recognition is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, rising construction of smart homes and increasing disposable incomes have led to the requirement for biometric-based security systems, which is positively influencing the market growth across the country.

Indian Access Control Biometric Reader Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the indian access control biometric reader market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

  • ESSL
  • ZKTeco Biometrics India Pvt. Ltd
  • Mantra Softech (India) Pvt. Ltd
  • Honeywell International India Pvt. Ltd
  • Tyco Security Products
  • Realtime Biometric Co. Ltd
  • IDEMIA Ltd
  • HID India Pvt. Ltd
  • Suprema

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the indian access control biometric reader market on the basis of technology, type, authentication, end-user and region.

Breakup by Technology:

  • Fingerprint
  • Face Recognition
  • Face Recognition and Fingerprint
  • Iris Recognition
  • Fingerprint, Face and Iris Recognition
  • Fingerprint and Iris Recognition
  • Iris and Face Recognition
  • Contactless
  • Vein Recognition
  • Others

Breakup by Type:

  • Standalone
  • Centralized

Breakup by Authentication:

  • Single-Factor Authentication
  • Multi-Factor Authentication

Breakup by End-User:

  • Government
  • Commercial
  • Healthcare
  • Manufacturing and Industrial
  • Transport
  • Education
  • Residential
  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • South India
  • North India
  • West and Central India
  • East India

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-access-control-biometric-reader-market

Key highlights of the report:

  • Market Performance (2014-2019)
  • Market Outlook (2020-2025)
  • Industry Trends
  • Market Drivers and Success Factors
  • The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
  • Value Chain Analysis
  • Structure of the Global Market
  • Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

Indian Access Control Reader Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-access-control-reader-market

Thin-Film Battery Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/thin-film-battery-market

Satellite Transponder Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/satellite-transponder-market

Telecom Power Systems Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/telecom-power-systems-market

Trade Finance Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/trade-finance-market

North America Home Automation Systems Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-home-automation-systems-market

IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/iptv-market

Battlefield Management Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/battlefield-management-market

United States Digital OOH Advertising Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-digital-ooh-advertising-market

Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/retail-sourcing-procurement-market

Japan Online Gambling Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/japan-online-gambling-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Email: sales@imarcgroup.com
Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

 

Photo of Smith Ivo Smith IvoAugust 12, 2021
1
Photo of Smith Ivo

Smith Ivo

Five years in chemical & material has made Ivo Smith more or less an expert in everything related to medicines, drugs, chemicals and related sectors – at least from the PR front. Through his insider access to the sector, he has gained valuable insight into the entire manufacturing process of chemical and material.

Related Articles

Photo of Shoe Shine Machine Market Report 2021, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2026

Shoe Shine Machine Market Report 2021, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2026

May 31, 2021

Petroleum Coke Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Challenges, Business Opportunities and Forecast – IMARC Group

March 19, 2021
Photo of Immunity Boosting Products Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Challenges, Business Opportunities and Forecast – IMARC Group

Immunity Boosting Products Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Challenges, Business Opportunities and Forecast – IMARC Group

March 22, 2021
Photo of Wine Packaging Market Report 2021, Size, Share, Key Players and Forecast By 2026

Wine Packaging Market Report 2021, Size, Share, Key Players and Forecast By 2026

March 30, 2021
Back to top button