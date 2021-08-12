Indian Access Control Biometric Reader Market Share, Outlook, Future Growth and Opportunities by 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Indian Access Control Biometric Reader Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the indian access control biometric reader market grew at a CAGR of 18% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to continue its double digit growth during 2020-2025.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Biometrics refer to a range of chemical, visual, auditory and behavioral characteristics that can be digitally identified to grant access into devices, systems and data. An access control biometric reader studies the identity of individuals by comparing their behavioral or physiological traits against a sample database. These readers can be differentiated into hand geometry, facial, iris and fingerprint recognition readers. Access control biometric readers are widely installed in airports, offices, banks, and hospitals.

The Indian access control biometric reader market growth is majorly being driven by rising urbanization. These readers are increasingly being installed by government entities in the country as they offer efficient data filtering properties. In line with this, the escalating demand for access control biometric readers in the information technology (IT) hubs and commercial establishments for curbing unauthorized entries and data breaches is also contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, the introduction of advanced technologies, such as contactless and vein recognition is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, rising construction of smart homes and increasing disposable incomes have led to the requirement for biometric-based security systems, which is positively influencing the market growth across the country.

Indian Access Control Biometric Reader Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the indian access control biometric reader market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

ESSL

ZKTeco Biometrics India Pvt. Ltd

Mantra Softech (India) Pvt. Ltd

Honeywell International India Pvt. Ltd

Tyco Security Products

Realtime Biometric Co. Ltd

IDEMIA Ltd

HID India Pvt. Ltd

Suprema

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the indian access control biometric reader market on the basis of technology, type, authentication, end-user and region.

Breakup by Technology:

Fingerprint

Face Recognition

Face Recognition and Fingerprint

Iris Recognition

Fingerprint, Face and Iris Recognition

Fingerprint and Iris Recognition

Iris and Face Recognition

Contactless

Vein Recognition

Others

Breakup by Type:

Standalone

Centralized

Breakup by Authentication:

Single-Factor Authentication

Multi-Factor Authentication

Breakup by End-User:

Government

Commercial

Healthcare

Manufacturing and Industrial

Transport

Education

Residential

Others

Breakup by Region:

South India

North India

West and Central India

East India

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

