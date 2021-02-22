India Washing Machine Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.67% during the forecast period 2020-2026

The India Washing Machine Market reached USD 1267 million in 2019 and projected to grow at CAGR of 3.67 % to reach USD 1698 million by 2026. Increased demands for differentiated products and services have commenced to an upsurge in investments for R&D activities. Ongoing advancements, such as crowdsourced supply, coin laundry, and on-demand services, are drawing investors toward the laundry industries seeking minimal on-site management responsibilities.

Further, the commercial laundry space is becoming more automated with the introduction of Internet-enabled features in the washing machines.

The increased number of dual-income households coupled with insufficient time for laundry has led to the growing desire for laundromats. Moreover, energy labels and energy efficiency policies have enabled manufacturers to focus on the development of energy-efficient products. The growth in the hospitality sector in the region and the arrival of on-demand services are expected to drive the commercial washing machine growth.

Growth Drivers

Growing Population

As India is one of the fastest growing region in the world and most people use Washing Machines to wash and dry clothes efficiently in their homes in comparison with laundry service and expected to drive the market growth trend.

Increasing purchasing power

The combined purchasing power of the Indian middle class would lead to the creation of one of the largest markets in the world, this increasing portion of population and its increased spending potential could both drive creativity and create employment, thus providing more stimulus to economic growth. As people’s purchasing power is growing in India, it is the main driver of growth for the Indian Washing Machine market.

India Washing Machine Market: Regional Insights

On the basis of regional analysis, the India Washing Machine Market is segmented into four major regions including Eastern India, Western India, Northern India, Southern India. Northern India is expected to grow at high CAGR due to high disposable income and high population in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The major companies in the India Washing Machine market are LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., Samsung India Electronics Ltd, Whirlpool, Godrej, Electrolux, IFB, Lloyds, Videocon, Midea, Intex, MarQ by Flipkart, Mitashi, Bosch, Sansui, Onida and Other prominent players.

Recent Development

February 2020 – Haier is launched new age items across markets with ambitions to drive the IoT revolution in the home appliances industry. Growing its product portfolio in major categories such as refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, Driven TVs and others, the company is moving forward its strategy for 2020 to improve its dedication to the Indian market.

Scope of the Report

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the India Washing Machine Market size of the market in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, based on the region by segmenting.

The India Washing Machine Market segmented into into four major regions including Eastern India, Western India, Northern India, Southern India.

To outline, categorized, and forecast the India Washing Machine Market based on the type, Capacity, End-Use.

To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the India Washing Machine Market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

