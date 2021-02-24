India Sun Care Market | Market Size, Market Share, Market Trends, Market Dynamics, Market Forecast, And Key Players

The report titled “India Sun Care Market Overview, 2018-2023” provides a comprehensive analysis of the sun care products in India. The report offers a complete guide to the size and share of the market at a national level. Along with historic data, it also provides the latest sales data – thus allowing you to identify the market segments driving growth. The report also identifies leading companies and brands, along with examining competition among them. Forecasts through five years demonstrate how the market is set to change in coming years. Bonafide Research employs comprehensive and iterative research methodology focused on minimizing errors in order to provide the most accurate estimates and forecast possible.

India sun care market has grown at more than 15% CAGR starting from 2011-12 to 2016-17. Overall market of sun care products is the combination of over-the-counter selling products and by prescription selling products. In overall market, market share of OTC market was more than 70% in year 2011-12 which was gradually decrease by year to year and prescription segment are going to rise in upcoming future. Further, sun care market is segmented by sales and distribution channel into retail and institutional. Among them retail channel dominates the market with more than 80 percent market share of total sun care market.

Major companies that operate into the sun care market in India are Hindustan Unilever Limited, L’Oreal India Private Limited, Lotus Herbals Private Limited, VLCC Health Care Limited, Nivea India Private Limited, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, The Himalaya Drug Company, Procter & Gamble Home Products Private Limited, Patanjali Ayurved Limited, Three-N-Products Private Limited.

Considered for the Report:

Geography: India

Base Year: FY 2016-17

Estimated Year: FY 2017-18

Forecast Year: FY 2022-23

Objective of the study:

• To present an Indian overview on sun care products segment of cosmetic and pharmacy industry

• To analyze and forecast the market size of India Sun Care Market, in terms of value

• To define, classify and forecast sun care market on the basis of segments like over-the-counter sun care products and prescription sun care products

• To further define and forecast India Sun Care Market on the basis of sales channel

• To strategically profile leading players, which are operating in the sun care market of India

“India Sun Care Market Overview, 2018-2023” discusses the following aspects of Sun Care Market in India:

– India Facial Care Market Outlook

– India Facial Care Market Size By Value & Forecast

– India Facial Care Market Segmental Analysis: By Category

– India Sun Care Market Outlook

– India Sun Care Market Size By Value & Forecast: Overall Market, Retail Sun Care Market and Institutional Sun Care Market

– India Sun Care Market Segmental Analysis: By Company, By Retail Vs. Institutional, By OTC Vs. Prescription

– India OTC Sun Care Market Outlook

– India OTC Sun Care Market Size By Value & Forecast

– India Sun Care Market Segmental Analysis: By Retail Vs. Institutional

– India Prescription Sun Care Market Outlook

– India Prescription Sun Care Market Size By Value & Forecast

– India Sun Care Market Segmental Analysis: By Retail Vs. Institutional

– Products Price & Variant Analysis

– Policy and Regulatory Landscape

– Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

– Key Vendors in sun care market space

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Executive Summary

2. India Facial Care Market Outlook

2.1. Market Size By Value

2.2. Market Share By Category

3. India Sun Care Market Outlook

3.1. Market Size By Value

3.1.1. Overall Market

3.1.2. Retail Sun Care Market

3.1.3. Institutional Sun Care Market

3.2. Market Share

3.2.1. By Company

3.2.2. By Retail Vs. Institutional

3.2.3. By Segment (OTC vs. Prescription)

3.3. India OTC Sun Care Market Outlook

3.3.1. Market Size By Value

3.3.2. Market Share By Retail Vs. Institutional

3.3.3. Product Price & Variant Analysis

3.4. India Prescription Sun Care Market Outlook

3.4.1. Market Size By Value

3.4.2. Market Share By Retail Vs. Institutional

4. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1. Porter’s Five Forces

5.2. Company Profiles

5.2.1. Hindustan Unilever Limited

5.2.2. L’Oreal India Private Limited

5.2.3. Lotus Herbals Private Limited

5.2.4. VLCC Health Care Limited

5.2.5. Nivea India Private Limited

5.2.6. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

5.2.7. The Himalaya Drug Company

5.2.8. Procter & Gamble Home Products Private Limited

5.2.9. Patanjali Ayurved Limited

5.2.10. Three-N-Products Private Limited (Ayur Herbals)

6. Disclaimer

