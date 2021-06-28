India Spray Dried Foods Market 2020-2025: Size, Outlook, Growth Rate, Key Players, and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Spray Dried Foods Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the India Spray Dried Food Market grew at a CAGR of around 9% during 2014-2019. Spray dried foods are consumables that are obtained by employing the process of spray drying. Spray drying refers to the method of producing a dry form of the food wherein hot gas is utilized to rapidly dry the liquid or slurry. The low heat and the fast-drying process used results in completing the entire drying process within seconds. The color and aroma of the dried product remain unaltered while retaining the original flavor of the food. Additionally, the process aids in maintaining the texture of the food product since a consistent particle size distribution can be achieved by employing it. These dried foods are characterized by low moisture content, which aids in inhibiting the growth of the microorganisms and improving the product shelf life.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

India Spray Dried Foods Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the growing demand for ready-to-eat foods in India. Catalyzed by hectic lifestyles and busy schedules of the working population, there has been a significant increase in the demand for convenience food with little to no required cooking time. Spray drying is often preferred as the method for producing instant edibles as they offer improved quality with lower storage requirements. Spray dried foods are also gaining widespread prominence among the masses in the country as they are relatively affordable when compared with freeze dried edibles. The shifting dietary preferences, inflating disposable incomes and changing spending patterns of individuals are also facilitating the uptake of spray dried foods. The market is further driven by the launch of numerous healthy snack foods that are manufactured using the spray drying method. Moreover, this method is widely used in the process of coffee manufacturing. The rapid expansion of café culture across India is, therefore, expected to create a positive outlook for the market. Some of the factors contributing to the market growth include rapid urbanization, the increasing demand for dairy and bakery products and considerable growth in the food and beverage sector. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2020-2025.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Type:

Fruits Vegetables Dairy Natural Colours Meat and Seafood Spices and Seasonings Others



On the basis of the type, the market has been divided into fruits, vegetables, dairy, natural colors, meat and seafood, spices and seasonings, and others.

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Business to Business

Retail

Offline

Online

Based on the distribution channel, the market has been classified into business to business, retail, offline and online.

Breakup by Region:

North India

East India

West and Central India

South India

On the geographical front, the market has been categorized into North India, East India, West and Central India, and South India.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

