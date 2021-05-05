India Smart TV And OTT Market Disclosing Latest Developments and Technology Advancements – 2025 | Xiaomi Corporation, Samsung, LG Corporation, Sony Corporation

The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical data to its repository titled as, India Smart TV And OTT Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

The Indian smart TV and OTT market is expected to register a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Key Players in the India Smart TV And OTT Market are Xiaomi Corporation, Samsung, LG Corporation, Sony Corporation, TCL Technology, Vu Technologies, Honor, OnePlus, and others.

Industry News and Update:

– In May 2020 – Xiaomi forayed into India’s smart set-top-box or streaming market with the launch of the Mi Box 4K. The Mi Box 4K has been designed to turn any regular feature TV into a smart TV.

– In January 2020 – TCL Corporation launched a smart range of AI-powered televisions and air conditioners in the Indian market. The company has introduced next-generation ‘AI x IoT’ concept with its C8 AI Android TV Series, TCL Home APP, and a wide range of Smart Air Conditioners.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Adoption Of Smart Devices Across Iot Ecosystem to Drive the Market Growth

– According to the Internet and Television Association’s estimates, by 2020, the number of IoT connected devices is expected to reach 50.1 billion from 34.8 billion in 2018. The growth can majorly be attributed to the integration of connectivity competence in a large number of devices and applications, along with the development of various networking protocols that have appreciably advanced the growth of the consumer IoT market across various end-user industries.

– Increasing internet penetration can also be termed as a contributing factor to the widespread expansion of IoT enabled consumer electronics, such as smart TV in India. Bain and Company’s Unlocking Digital for Bharat: USD 50 billion Opportunity report read, India has the second-highest active Internet users, with about 390 million residents who use the web at least once a month.

– Additionally, the increasing significance of smart TV in the IoT ecosystem owing to features like ambient intelligence, automatic user assistance, along with the rising disposable income of the people in India, is further boosting the market growth.

Highlights of TOC:

Market Overview: It starts with product overview and scope of the India Smart TV And OTT market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and Smart TV And OTT market size analysis for the review period 2015-2025.

Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as price, Smart TV And OTT market gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials.

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of Smart TV And OTT market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Market Forecast: Here, the Smart TV And OTT report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.

