India Smart TV and OTT Market 2021 Technology Advancement and Future Scope – Xiaomi Corporation, Samsung, LG Corporation, Sony Corporation, TCL Technology

Smart TV and OTT Market Research Report provides a detailed evaluation of the business vertical in question, alongside a brief overview of the industry segments. An exceptionally workable estimation of the present industry scenario has been delivered in the study, and the Smart TV and OTT market size with regards to the revenue and volume have also been mentioned. In general, the research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position. This research report also provides post COVID-19 impact analysis of the Smart TV and OTT industry.

The Indian smart TV and OTT market is expected to register a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

As high-speed internet has become easily affordable, viewers/audiences that prefer good quality content are preferring smart TVs over other television systems. Also, the increasing admiration for OTT streaming in audiovisual content is impacting the overall smart TV market in a positive manner in India.

– The shifting consumer preferences toward online content as a result of the increasing proliferation of high-speed internet in most parts of India is providing an impetus to the market growth. Substantial investment flows by video streaming media companies, like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hotstar, led to an increase in the number of Pay-Tv subscribers.

– Furthermore, a rise in disposable income levels and growing internet penetration in the country also contributes to an increase in sales of smart TVs and hence fuelling the market growth. Moreover, according to IBEF, the market size of the OTT video streaming market of India is forecasted to reach USD 5 billion by 2023, and India is projected to become one of the top 10 global OTT markets to reach the USD 823 million by 2022.

Top Leading Companies of India Smart TV and OTT Market are Xiaomi Corporation, Samsung, LG Corporation, Sony Corporation, TCL Technology, Vu Technologies, Honor, OnePlus

Market Overview

Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) to Boost the Market Growth

– Video on demand (VOD) is one of the dynamic features offered by Internet Protocol TV. VoD provides users with a menu of available videos from which to choose. The video data is transmitted via Real-Time Streaming Protocol. VOD has gained a huge amount of popularity in the recent past. This has resulted in the increased adoption rates of Smart TVs. Moreover, with increasing smartphone penetration and lower data tariffs, VoD services through OTT platforms are showing promising growth in India.

– OTT and IPTV are gaining traction driven by increasing broadband penetration and changing content consumption behaviors in the region. The effect can be significantly observed in Asian countries, like India, which represented an 8.2% GDP growth rate in FY 2018. Rapid urbanization in the region, which stands at 33% in India and the increase in spending power is playing a significant role in the adoption of IPTV in the households.

– Moreover, Indian government initiatives towards digital transformation such as digitization of cable TV and Direct-to-Home (DTH) services are also favoring the adoption of IPTV in the country. The IPTV scenario in India is witnessing change owing to the advent of the network services provider, with the company providing free IPTV live subscriptions to its customers. With other companies to follow suit, the demand for mobile-based IPTV services is expected to increase in the region.

Competitive Landscape

– In May 2020 – Xiaomi forayed into Indias smart set-top-box or streaming market with the launch of the Mi Box 4K. The Mi Box 4K has been designed to turn any regular feature TV into a smart TV.

– In January 2020 – TCL Corporation launched a smart range of AI-powered televisions and air conditioners in the Indian market. The company has introduced next-generation ‘AI x IoT’ concept with its C8 AI Android TV Series, TCL Home APP, and a wide range of Smart Air Conditioners.

