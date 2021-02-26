India Smart Classroom market to reach the valuation of USD 16,111 Million by 2026 with a CAGR of 4.05%

India Smart Classroom Market has grown due to its increasing acceptance of smart classrooms in urban schools. It is estimated to register a modest CAGR of 4.05% during the forthcoming period 2020-2026 and reach USD 16,111. million by 2026. Smart classrooms are the amalgamation of technology used at the teachers’ desk and in front of the classroom, technology in the student’s hands, and a physical environment that enables the efficient use of technology.

Smart classrooms provide significant academic benefits with the use of technology, and the teachers deliver the entire curriculum content through technology-enabled classes. They engage students to a greater extent and also enable immediate feedback on the experience. Growing momentum for digital learning and the rising demand for mobile learning applications reassure the bright prospects of the industry.

Government Intervention on Indian Smart Classroom market

In response to the challenge of locking down colleges and schools due to Covid-19, various initiatives have been put forward by the central government, state governments, and private players to help and encourage the students. The government has taken several steps since the onset of lockdown to ensure that the minimal effect of the crisis on education. COVID-19 will continue to affect for a long time. ‘Education from Home’ will be the new trend as higher numbers of students would attend school from home. At present, different stakeholders in India are sufficiently trained and equipped to teach the lakhs of students at home.

Growth Drivers

Growing adoption of tablets

The recent surge in online classes by educational institutions and professional coaching institutes has resulted in the proliferation of tablets and smart mobile devices. In India, the number of mobile users has increased significantly. Consequently, many tablet manufacturing companies offer lucrative deals to schools and institutes at a low price to improve their presence on the market.

Rising trend of digital India

Digital India initiatives are one of the key factors stimulating market growth. India’s government has taken several initiatives to provide students with high-quality education and reach out to the masses through technology. Indians are becoming receptive to technological advancements leading to the adoption of smart classrooms.

Competitive landscape

India Smart Classroom market is highly competitive & ceaselessly evolving along with the rising demands and expectations of users. Every segment is coming with new players to cater to the different needs of the users. The leading players are Samsung, Hitachi, Ltd, Panasonic, Ebix SmartClass, Next Education India, Educomp Group, Smart Technologies, Cybernetyx Technik, Extramarks, Globus Infocom, NIIT Technologies, NetDragon Education and Others. Educomp Solutions, and NIIT, are India’s top content providers.

Recent Developments

Ø Government of India has promoted digital education in a big way through The Digital India and ICT@Schools initiatives. The initiatives support the developmental activities in digital infrastructure and promote technology adoption by schools and colleges.

Ø Many education learning solutions companies are entering in the market in almost every state of India with innovative learning solutions for K12 and other competitive exams.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million Market Coverage India Product/Service Segmentation By Type, By Enterprise Size, By Industry and By Application Key Players Samsung, Hitachi, Ltd, Panasonic, Ebix SmartClass, Next Education India, Educomp Group, Smart Technologies, Cybernetyx Technik, Extramarks, Globus Infocom, NIIT Technologies, NetDragon Education and Other

By Component

Hardware

Interactive White Boards

Projectors

Interactive Displays

PC

Other Computer Devices (Audio system etc.)

Software

Learning Management Software

Student Response Software

Classroom Management & Assessment Software)

Services (Professional & Managed)

By End User

K-12

Higher Education

By Application (Education and Training)

By Region

North India

East India

South India

West India

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the India Smart Classroom market size of the market, in terms of value.

To outline, categorize and project the India Smart Classroom market based on the component, end -user and Application.

To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and features of software, diverse applications within the India Smart Classroom Market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detail analysis of market leaders.

