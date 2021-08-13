India Set-Top Box Market: by Share, Growth, Industry Trends, Growth, and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Set-Top Box Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the India set-top box market size is expected to exhibit stable growth during 2021-2026. A set-top box refers to a hardware device that allows access to video and audio content via cable or telephone connection. It functions by collecting encrypted signals, which are then decrypted and converted to audio and visuals to be delivered to the user. This device is generally equipped with the random access memory (RAM), MPEG decoder chip and an operating system that allows internet protocol (IP) telephonic connectivity, satellite broadcasting television and video conferencing in an efficient and seamless manner.

Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by significant growth in the telecom industry in India. With rapid digitization across the sector, there has been a considerable increase in the adoption of digital cable television networks, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the growing demand for premium audio and video content and digital video recording has encouraged numerous key players in India to integrate over-the-top (OTT) media services with set-top boxes. This, in turn, is acting as a major growth-inducing factor.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

ARRIS International

HUMAX Electronics

DISH Network

Roku

Huawei Technologies Co.

Technicolor

Apple Inc.

Google Inc

Samsung Group

EchoStar Corporation

Skyworth Digital

Breakup by Type:

Cable STB

Satellite STB

Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) STB

Internet Protocol (IP) STB

Over-The-Top (OTT) STB

Breakup by Resolution:

HD (High Definition)

SD (Standard Definition)

UHD (Ultra-High Definition)

Breakup by End User:

Residential

Commercial

Others

Breakup by Service Type:

Pay TV

Free-to-Air

Breakup by Distribution:

Online Distribution

Offline Distribution

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

