India Set-Top Box Market: by Share, Growth, Industry Trends, Growth, and Forecast 2021-2026

India Set-Top Box Market

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Set-Top Box Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the India set-top box market size is expected to exhibit stable growth during 2021-2026. A set-top box refers to a hardware device that allows access to video and audio content via cable or telephone connection. It functions by collecting encrypted signals, which are then decrypted and converted to audio and visuals to be delivered to the user. This device is generally equipped with the random access memory (RAM), MPEG decoder chip and an operating system that allows internet protocol (IP) telephonic connectivity, satellite broadcasting television and video conferencing in an efficient and seamless manner.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally-our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by significant growth in the telecom industry in India. With rapid digitization across the sector, there has been a considerable increase in the adoption of digital cable television networks, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the growing demand for premium audio and video content and digital video recording has encouraged numerous key players in India to integrate over-the-top (OTT) media services with set-top boxes. This, in turn, is acting as a major growth-inducing factor.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

  • ARRIS International
  • HUMAX Electronics
  • DISH Network
  • Roku
  • Huawei Technologies Co.
  • Technicolor
  • Apple Inc.
  • Google Inc
  • Samsung Group
  • EchoStar Corporation
  • Skyworth Digital

Breakup by Type:

  • Cable STB
  • Satellite STB
  • Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) STB
  • Internet Protocol (IP) STB
  • Over-The-Top (OTT) STB

Breakup by Resolution:

  • HD (High Definition)
  • SD (Standard Definition)
  • UHD (Ultra-High Definition)

Breakup by End User:

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Others

Breakup by Service Type:

  • Pay TV
  • Free-to-Air

Breakup by Distribution:

  • Online Distribution
  • Offline Distribution

Breakup by Region:

  • North India
  • West and Central India
  • South India
  • East India

Key highlights of the Report:

  • Market Performance (2014-2019)
  • Market Outlook (2020-2025)
  • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
  • Market Drivers and Success Factors
  • SWOT Analysis
  • Value Chain
  • Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

