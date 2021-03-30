India Returnable Transport Packaging (RTP) Market Global Insights and Business Outlook 2021 to 2025

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Returnable Transport Packaging (RTP) market in its latest report titled, “India Returnable Transport Packaging (RTP) Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and India dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The India returnable transport packaging (RTP) market was valued at USD 573.38 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 913.37 million by 2025 registering a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period 2020-2025.

Top Key Players in the India Returnable Transport Packaging (RTP) Market: Nefab India Private Limited, Signode India Limited, Holisol Logistics, CHEP India Pvt Ltd, Montara Logistics, Leap India, Leadec Group, FLEXOL Packaging (India) Limited, GEFCO India Private Limited, ORBIS Corporation, and Others.

Industry News and Update:

– February 2019 – Nefab acquired Pacific Coast Packaging, a company that specializes in the design and manufacturing of custom wood, foam, and corrugated packaging products. The acquisition will serve to both strengthen the company’s product offering as well as boost its presence across the global market.

– January 2019 – Signode Packaging Systems introduced SignodeSmart data collection software to maximize efficiency in corrugated operations. SignodeSmart, easily integrated into the unitizer’s programmable logic controller (PLC), provides real-time data reports at the unitizer and remotely, allowing plants to immediately identify improvement opportunities to increase production.

Key Market Trends:

Automotive Segment to Witness Highest Growth

– The automotive industry has evolved into an industry of complex supply chains and networks, requiring many activities to be streamlined and error-free to avoid abnormalities. Returnable transport packaging is aiding supply chains in the automotive industry by providing secure and eco-friendly methods to manage the flow of materials and information.

– According to IBEF, the Indian automotive industry is the seventh-largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles and is expected to reach USD 251.4 – 282.8 billion (including component manufacturing) by 2026. Between FY12-17, the automotive exports witnessed a 4.3% CAGR and are further estimated to register a CAGR of 3.05%, over the period 2016-2026.

– Initiatives, like Make in India, Automotive Mission Plan 2026, and NEMMP 2020, are expected to boost the Indian automotive manufacturing sector and increase the adoption of returnable transport packaging into country’s automotive supply chain sector

Food and Beverage Segment Occupies the Largest Market Share

– The Indian food and grocery market is the world’s sixth-largest, with retail contributing to about 70% of the sales. As per the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority, between April – October 2018, exports of agricultural and processed food products was around USD 21.61 billion. Indian processed and agricultural foods are exported to more than a hundred countries, mainly to the Middle East, Southeast Asia, SAARC countries, the European Union and the United States.

– According to Government of India, the global e-commerce giant, Amazon, is also planning to enter the Indian food retailing sector by investing USD 515 million in the next few years, which is also expected to boost the market forward.

– Companies in beverages, processed foods, and alcohol industries have begun exploring alternative packaging solutions, including glass, to reduce the use of plastic due to concerns over plastic waste and possible bans by more state governments, following Maharashtra. These factors have fueled the adoptions of RTP in the country at a smaller scale to

