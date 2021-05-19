India reports highest number of corona deaths in one day | Free press

That is a very sad record: in India more than 4,500 people died from the corona virus in one day.

New Delhi (AP) – India reported more corona-related deaths in one day than any other country during the pandemic. In the past 24 hours, 4,529 people were registered who died of or with corona in the country, according to figures from the Indian Ministry of Health on Wednesday.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, USA, so far no country has recorded so many corona deaths in one day. Accordingly, the US had the previous record of 4,475 cases on January 12, 2021.

Experts believe that the actual death rate in India is likely to be significantly higher. The pandemic is currently spreading more and more in rural areas, where more than half of the population lives, but health care is poor and there are significantly fewer options for corona testing. Many people die at home.

In absolute figures, India, with a population of 1.3 billion, registered more than 25 million infections. The country is thus hardest hit by the pandemic in absolute numbers after the US. The US has reported a total of more than 32 million infections. The number of unreported cases, ie the number of unregistered cases, varies greatly from country to country.

