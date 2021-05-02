India reports daily record of corona deaths | Free press

The Indian Ministry of Health recorded 3,689 deaths within 24 hours – a new, sad record. First aid from Germany has arrived in New Delhi.

New Delhi (dpa) – Never in India have so many people died in one day due to the corona virus. According to data from the Ministry of Health, 3,689 deaths were recorded on Sunday.

Only Saturday, India, with its 1.3 billion inhabitants, was the first country in the world to register more than 400,000 new coronavirus infections in one day. The health system is overwhelmed, hospitals and crematoriums are overcrowded, medical oxygen, medication and vaccination doses are lacking.

Since the start of the pandemic, approximately 19.5 million people have been infected in India and a total of 215,542 people have died.

Several countries, including Germany, the US, Great Britain and Japan, have pledged support for India. On Saturday evening, an Air Force plane with 120 fans reached the capital, New Delhi.

