India Remote (Higher Education, Language & Casual learning) Market will grow at a CAGR of around 42% in terms of value in the coming years.

The report titled “India Remote (Higher Education) And Language & Casual Learning Market, By Value & Volume, By Courses (Under Graduate, Graduate, Post Graduate), By Language (English, German, Spanish, etc.), By Device Preference (Mobile, Laptop), By Payment Period (One Time, Installment), By Payment Mode (Cash, Digital), Overview, 2020-2025” provides a detailed insight of online higher education and language & casual learning market in India. Home to the world’s largest youth population about 500 million in the age bracket of 5-24 years, India is also a country with the world’s largest higher education system. Riding on the demand the higher education sector in the country has witnessed a phenomenal growth in student enrolment. It is now a truth acknowledged in many quarters that our young graduates will have to live and work in a steadily more automated and disruptive world. The ability to think well and think fast will assume greater significance than it has thus far. Along with this Online language & casual learning have been an on-going trend in the Indian market, as with the growing technologies, there is also growing awareness that one should be developing skills in order to communicate with other personalities professionally. Governments recent initiaves such as PM-eVIDHYa which will give a boost to online highers education as top 100 universities such as IIT’s, IIM,s etc are permitted to resume online education. This report helps to get the complete analysis of the performance of Indian higher education as well as language and casual learning along with the historical and forecasted value and volume analysis and top profiled companies.

Online higher education can be referred to as the distance form of learning which includes the courses related to under graduation, graduation, or forms of post-graduation. It is observed that online higher education has a huge adaption of the course. The enrolments for these courses have increased at a CAGR of around 44% in the last couple of years. Riding on the demand the higher education sector in the country has witnessed a phenomenal growth in student enrolment. It is now a truth acknowledged in many quarters that our young graduates will have to live and work in a steadily more automated and disruptive world. The ability to think well and think fast will assume greater significance than it has thus far. Along with the development of online learning, India has observed an additional interest in learning various types of language and casual kinds of stuff online.

These learning courses are more towards personal development related stuff, as the consumers are gaining a lot of attraction towards such stuff it is expected that the segment will grow at a CAGR of around 42% in terms of value in the coming years. Along with various language learning, this segment includes courses related to online music classes, dance classes, cooking classes, other skill development classes. The online language and casual learning are still at the nascent stage in the overall online learning market but have observed gradual adaption among the users.

Major institutions and their brands

• Simplilearn Solutions Private Limited – Simplilearn Courses & Tutorials

• Brain4CE Education Solutions Private Limited – Edureka

• Jigsaw academy education private limited – Jigsaw academy

• Intap labs private limited – Hello English: Learn English

• Coursera India Private Limited – Coursera

• Aeon India Private Limited

Other company overviews: Edx, Udemy, Edmobile labs

Considered in this report

• Geography: India & Global

• Base Year: FY 2018-19

• Estimated Year: FY 2019-20

• Forecast Year: FY 2024-25

Aspects Covered In This Report

• India Online Remote (Higher education) learning market with its value, volume, and forecast along with its segments

• India Online language & casual learning market with its value, volume, and forecast along with its segments

• Various divers and challenges

• Ongoing trends and developments

• Five force models

• Top profiled companies

• Strategic recommendation

Segment Covered In The Report

• Online higher education

• Online language and casual learning

Sub-Segment Covered In The Report

• High secondary course type

• Language type

• Devise preference

• Payment mode

• Payment period

Table of Contents

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. India Demographics Summary

3.1. India Primary and secondary enrolment

3.2. India Higher education enrolment

3.3. India Distance learning enrolment

4. India E-learning Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size

4.1.1. By Value

4.1.2. By Volume

4.2. Market Share

4.2.1. By Category By Value

4.2.2. By Category by Volume

4.2.3. By Device Preference (Mobile/ Laptop)

4.2.4. By Payment Period

4.2.5. By Payment Mode

5. Online Higher Education Market

5.1. Market Size

5.1.1. By Value

5.1.2. By Volume

5.2. Market Share

5.2.1. By Highest Secondary Courses

5.2.2. By Device Preference (Mobile/ Laptop)

5.2.3. By Payment Period

5.2.4. By Payment Mode

6. Online Language and Casual Learning Market

6.1. Market Size

6.1.1. By Value

6.1.2. By Volume

6.2. Market Share

6.2.1. By Language Segment

6.2.2. By Device Preference

6.2.3. By Payment Period

6.2.4. By Payment Mode

7. Economic Snapshot

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Company Profile

8.1.1. Simplilearn Solutions Private Limited

8.1.2. Brain4CE Education Solutions Private Limited

8.1.3. Intellipaat Software Solutions Private Limited

8.1.4. Jigsaw Academy Education Private Limited

8.1.5. Intap Labs Private Limited

8.1.6. Coursera India Private Limited

8.1.7. Aeon learning private Ltd

8.2. Other Overview Company Profile

8.2.1. EDX

8.2.2. Udemy

8.2.3. Edmobile Labs Pvt Ltd

9. Disclaimer

