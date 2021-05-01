India registers more than 400,000 new corona infections | Free press

That’s more than any other country had to record in a day – and at the same time the ninth consecutive high value in India. There is also no good news in the field of vaccination.

New Delhi (dpa) – India was the first country in the world to register more than 400,000 new infections with the corona virus in one day.

During the same period, 3,523 people died related to Covid-19, according to figures from the Ministry of Health on Saturday. Hospitals and crematoriums are overcrowded for days in the South Asian country of more than 1.3 billion people.

According to the ministry, there were a total of 401,993 new infections with the corona virus. This was the ninth day in a row that India hit a record high. Since the start of the pandemic, 19 million people have been infected in the country. With a total of 211,853 deaths, India ranks fourth in the world, behind the US, Brazil and Mexico.

According to a government plan, all adults should be able to be vaccinated from this Saturday. However, several Indian states reported that they were out of vaccine doses or had already run out of them. So far, less than 10 percent of people in India have received at least one dose of vaccine. About two percent are fully vaccinated.

