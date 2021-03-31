India Refrigerator Market worth USD 3.2 Billion in 2019, anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period 2020-2026. Increasing household income, improving living standards, rapid urbanization, rising number of nuclear families, largely untapped market and environmental changes are key growth drivers for the refrigerator industry.

The major players are reducing their prices and launching new models with advanced features and new designs. With the increasing per capita income levels, declining prices and consumer finance the refrigerator market is expected to grow in future years.

The hot and humid weather conditions have led consumers gradually concerned about food spoilage and hygiene levels (for cooked food, perishable food items, beverages, and others) and have generated the demand for efficient refrigerators. The refrigerator is not a new category in India but still, its market is growing with high growth rates owing to the low penetration and huge consumer base. Initially, the refrigerator was regarded as a luxury item but increased temperature and a rise in disposable income have now made it a mandatory item in any home. Available features, warranty, quality, space, price, cleaning ease functionality, energy star rating, and styling are currently major influential factors while purchasing a refrigerator.

Get Sample Copy of the Report @https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/india-refrigerator-market-bwc20022/report-sample

Growth Drivers

Electrification supporting the expansion of demand

Increased access to electricity is assisting the development of the refrigeration appliances category in the India market. Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, declared that the government had reached its target of offering every village in the country with electricity in 2018. The Saubhagya Scheme has been launched by the Prime Minister which provided free-electricity connection and low-cost power supply to the household. This led to the electrification in rural India which in turn increased the demand for electrical appliances. In India, refrigerators have the highest aspiring value among all consumer durables, with the exception of televisions. This leads to the high growth rate of the refrigerator market and providing several opportunities for the market players.

The growing emphasis on energy-efficiency

The growing focus on energy efficiency is influencing the development of refrigeration appliances. Refrigerators come under the mandatory Standards and Labelling Programme introduced by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) under the Ministry of Power. Given rising incomes and falling appliance prices, demand for residential, commercial appliances in India has been increasing rapidly over the last few years. India’s growing consumer appliance market is progressively adding to the demand for energy. Energy efficiency and protection practices for home appliances and industrial equipment can assist in reducing energy consumption, emissions, and energy cost burden. India has introduced important policy measures to encourage energy efficiency in appliances.

Recent Development

Ø In February 2018, Whirlpool Corporation invested in its Pune, India manufacturing facility which produces refrigerators. The investment was done to increase the refrigeration manufacturing capacity and to deliver the best products to India customers.

Ø In April 2019, Samsung launched SpaceMax series side-by-side refrigerator in India that lets to store more food without increasing external dimension that came with a harmonious kitchen interior and all-round cooling system.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage Northern India, Southern India, Western India and Eastern India Product/Service Segmentation By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region Key Players Samsung, Whirlpool Corporation, Panasonic, LG Electronics, Godrej, Electrolux, Haier, Onida Electronics, Videocon Consumer Electronics & Home, Kelvinator, Sharp Corporation, Hitachi, Voltas, and other prominent players.

By Product Type

Direct Cool Refrigerator

Frost-free Refrigerators

By Distribution Channel

Specialty Retail Stores

Departmental Stores

Supermarkets

Discount Store

Online

By Region:

Northern India

Southern India

Western India

Eastern India

Enquire Before purchase and know about discounts and offers: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/india-refrigerator-market-bwc20022/enquire-before-purchase

About Us:

Blueweave Consulting offers a one-stop solution for your market intelligence needs for any service or product. You get well-researched comprehensive reports based on qualitative and quantitative data to put your business plan into action. Your well-informed and timely decisions using our reports avert situations of excessive risks and help you grow your business with optimum risk-return trade-off.

Contact Us: