India Refrigerated Trucks Market 2021-2026 | Industry Growth, Market Share, Size, Trends and Opportunities

Photo of Smith Ivo Smith IvoAugust 17, 2021
2

The India Refrigerated Trucks Market to grow at a CAGR of 19% during (2021-2026), according to the latest report by IMARC Group. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market by Vehicle Capacity GVW, Sector, Body Type, Application, Region. Also, the report analyzes the market’s competitive landscape.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

Download free sample of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-refrigerated-trucks-market/requestsample

Industry Definition and Application:

Refrigerated trucks are the vehicles designed to carry perishable goods at lower temperatures to prevent contamination or spoilage. These trucks are mainly equipped with a mechanical refrigerating system containing dry ice (solid carbon dioxide) as a cooling agent that maintains the temperature below the freezing point. As a result, refrigerated trucks are widely used to transport various temperature-sensitive items, such as meat, fish, dairy products, fruits, vegetables, pharmaceuticals, confectioneries, etc.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The expanding cold chain logistics sector in India is primarily catalyzing the market growth for refrigerated trucks. Furthermore, the increasing consumer inclination towards frozen, processed, and ready-to-eat food variants, due to busy work schedules and sedentary lifestyles of the consumers, is further propelling the market growth. Besides this, with the proliferation of e-commerce platforms, the availability of food products is witnessing a rise across numerous online distribution channels. This is also augmenting the adoption of refrigerated trucks for supply-based applications. Besides this, continuous advancements in the healthcare sector, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, have resulted in the increased need for safe transportation of temperature-sensitive products, such as vaccines, clinical trial materials, biopharmaceuticals, etc. Moreover, the growing incorporation of phase change material (PCM) in truck refrigeration systems to offer improved energy efficiency is expected to further strengthen the market in the coming years.

Browse full report with TOC: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-refrigerated-trucks-market

India Refrigerated Trucks Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented on the basis of Vehicle Capacity GVW, Sector, Body Type, Application, Region.

Breakup by Vehicle Capacity GVW:

  • 02 – 4.5 Tons
  • 7 – 7.5 Tons
  • 11-12 Tons
  • 5 Tons
  • 5 Tons
  • 35 Tons

Breakup by Sector:

  • Organized Sector
  • Organized Sector

Breakup by Body Type:

  • Fully Built
  • Customizable

Breakup by Application:

  • Meat and Fish
  • Dairy Products
  • Fruits & Vegetables
  • Confectionaries
  • Pharmaceutical
  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North India
  • West and Central India
  • South India
  • East India

Who are the Major India Refrigerated Trucks Market Key players?

The report provides a detailed analysis of the india refrigerated trucks market leaders, including.

Carrier Airconditioning & Refrigeration Limited (Carrier Global Corporation), Ice Make Refrigeration Limited, JCBL Limited, KOLD SEAL, Motherson Sumi System Ltd, Subros Limited, Surin International Private Limited, Tata Motors Limited, Trane Technologies India Pvt Ltd and TransACNR.

Other Reports by IMARC Group:

https://www.moeckern24.de/2021/08/05/europa-markt-fuer-biologisch-abbaubares-plastik-2021-2026-groesse-anteil-wachstum-nachfrage-und-forschungsbericht/

https://www.moeckern24.de/2021/08/05/europaeischer-markt-fuer-kuenstliche-intelligenz-2021-2026-branchengroesse-anteil-wachstum-trends-und-forschungsbericht/

https://www.moeckern24.de/2021/08/06/gcc-verpackungsmarkt-fuer-das-gesundheitswesen-2021-2026-branchengroesse-trends-wachstum-umfang-und-forschungsbericht/

https://www.moeckern24.de/2021/08/06/europa-cbd-oel-markt-2021-2026-branchentrends-groesse-anteil-umfang-und-forschungsbericht/

https://www.moeckern24.de/2021/08/06/europaeischer-markt-fuer-organkonservierung-2021-2026-branchenwachstum-groesse-anteil-trends-und-forschungsbericht/

https://www.moeckern24.de/2021/08/09/gcc-sporternaehrung-markt-2021-2026-branchengroesse-anteil-trends-wachstum-und-forschungsbericht/

https://www.moeckern24.de/2021/08/09/gcc-halal-lebensmittelmarkt-2021-2026-branchengroesse-trends-nachfrage-wachstum-und-forschungsbericht/

https://www.moeckern24.de/2021/08/09/europa-markt-fuer-biostimulanzien-2021-2026-branchengroesse-wachstum-trends-anteil-und-forschungsbericht/

https://www.moeckern24.de/2021/08/12/gcc-windelmarkt-2021-2026-branchengroesse-anteil-preis-trends-und-forschungsbericht/

https://www.moeckern24.de/2021/08/12/europa-membranbioreaktor-mbr-markt-2021-2026-branchenanteil-groesse-trends-wachstum-und-forschungsbericht/

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

Olivia Anderson
Marketing Manager
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Email: sales@imarcgroup.com
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

Photo of Smith Ivo Smith IvoAugust 17, 2021
2
Photo of Smith Ivo

Smith Ivo

Five years in chemical & material has made Ivo Smith more or less an expert in everything related to medicines, drugs, chemicals and related sectors – at least from the PR front. Through his insider access to the sector, he has gained valuable insight into the entire manufacturing process of chemical and material.

Related Articles

Telepresence Robots Market Analysis 2021 | Size, Share, Price Trends, Top Companies, Growth, Innovation and Forecast 2026

April 23, 2021
Photo of Bahrain PVC Pipes Market Report 2021-2026 | Industry Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

Bahrain PVC Pipes Market Report 2021-2026 | Industry Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

June 9, 2021
Photo of GCC Pet Food Market Research Report 2021-2026: Size, Growth, Key Players and Forecast

GCC Pet Food Market Research Report 2021-2026: Size, Growth, Key Players and Forecast

June 24, 2021
Photo of India Roofing Market Expanding at a CAGR of 6% during 2021 to 2026

India Roofing Market Expanding at a CAGR of 6% during 2021 to 2026

August 13, 2021
Back to top button