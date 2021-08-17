India Refrigerated Trucks Market 2021-2026 | Industry Growth, Market Share, Size, Trends and Opportunities

The India Refrigerated Trucks Market to grow at a CAGR of 19% during (2021-2026), according to the latest report by IMARC Group. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market by Vehicle Capacity GVW, Sector, Body Type, Application, Region. Also, the report analyzes the market’s competitive landscape.

Industry Definition and Application:

Refrigerated trucks are the vehicles designed to carry perishable goods at lower temperatures to prevent contamination or spoilage. These trucks are mainly equipped with a mechanical refrigerating system containing dry ice (solid carbon dioxide) as a cooling agent that maintains the temperature below the freezing point. As a result, refrigerated trucks are widely used to transport various temperature-sensitive items, such as meat, fish, dairy products, fruits, vegetables, pharmaceuticals, confectioneries, etc.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The expanding cold chain logistics sector in India is primarily catalyzing the market growth for refrigerated trucks. Furthermore, the increasing consumer inclination towards frozen, processed, and ready-to-eat food variants, due to busy work schedules and sedentary lifestyles of the consumers, is further propelling the market growth. Besides this, with the proliferation of e-commerce platforms, the availability of food products is witnessing a rise across numerous online distribution channels. This is also augmenting the adoption of refrigerated trucks for supply-based applications. Besides this, continuous advancements in the healthcare sector, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, have resulted in the increased need for safe transportation of temperature-sensitive products, such as vaccines, clinical trial materials, biopharmaceuticals, etc. Moreover, the growing incorporation of phase change material (PCM) in truck refrigeration systems to offer improved energy efficiency is expected to further strengthen the market in the coming years.

India Refrigerated Trucks Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented on the basis of Vehicle Capacity GVW, Sector, Body Type, Application, Region.

Breakup by Vehicle Capacity GVW:

02 – 4.5 Tons

7 – 7.5 Tons

11-12 Tons

5 Tons

5 Tons

35 Tons

Breakup by Sector:

Organized Sector

Organized Sector

Breakup by Body Type:

Fully Built

Customizable

Breakup by Application:

Meat and Fish

Dairy Products

Fruits & Vegetables

Confectionaries

Pharmaceutical

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Who are the Major India Refrigerated Trucks Market Key players?

The report provides a detailed analysis of the india refrigerated trucks market leaders, including.

Carrier Airconditioning & Refrigeration Limited (Carrier Global Corporation), Ice Make Refrigeration Limited, JCBL Limited, KOLD SEAL, Motherson Sumi System Ltd, Subros Limited, Surin International Private Limited, Tata Motors Limited, Trane Technologies India Pvt Ltd and TransACNR.

