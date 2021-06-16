India PVC Pipes Market Future Trends, Revenue Growth & Leading Players, Forecast To 2026

A new report published by Allied Market Research titled, India PVC Pipe Market by Type, Material, and Application: Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2015-2023, projects that the India PVC pipe market was valued at $3,159 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $6,224 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2017 to 2023.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4642

Rise in penetration of PVC pipes across various application such as irrigation, water supply, sewer & drain, plumbing, oil & gas, HVAC, and others acts as the major driving factors of India PVC pipes market. Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipe industry is in its mature stage.

Most of the players operating in the industry focus to consolidate their position in the market through strategic expansions and product launches. Some of the major factors that drive the demand for PVC pipes include upsurge in demand from irrigation & construction industries, rise in focus on rural water management, and rapid urbanization.

However, factors such as availability of better substitutes, such as HDPE & ABS, and toxicity of PVC material are expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. On the contrary, rise in need & awareness for clean water in rural areas and increase in investment in developing economies are expected to provide significant opportunities to the industry players across the value chain.

The India PVC pipes market is segmented by type into chlorinated PVC pipe, unplasticized polyvinyl chloride (uPVC) pipe, and plasticized PVC pipes.