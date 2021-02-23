India Personal Care Appliances Market | Market Analysis And Forecasts By Hair Care Appliances, Hair Removal Appliances, Oral Care Appliances, Others

‘India Personal Care Appliances Market Outlook, 2023’ gives a comprehensive analysis of the personal care appliances industry in India. Owing to benefits such as better affectivity than traditional procedures and time saving, demand for personal care appliances is growing gradually. India personal care appliances market majorly includes hair care appliances, hair removal appliances and oral care appliances. Hair care appliances includes hair dryers, hair straighteners and hair stylers and curlers. Hair removal appliances is sub-divided into trimmers, shavers, epilators and other hair removal appliances like body groomers, face stylers, grooming kits, etc. Oral care appliances market includes into electric toothbrushes and other oral care appliances like oral irrigators and plaque removers.

The India Personal Care Appliances Market has shown a growth with a CAGR of more than 16% in the period from FY 2011-12 to FY 2016-17. This growth is attributed to the factors like people’s high emphasis on personal appearance and desire to look good, imitation of celebrities due to rise in social media and increasing availability of these appliances on most of the e-commerce platforms. The highest contribution in personal care appliances market comes from hair care market around 60% of the overall market. The main players of this market in India are Philips, Panasonic and Havells whose share is more than 40% in the total market of personal care appliances in India; while other companies includes Braun, Conair, Wahl, Veet, Eveready, etc.

The market of personal care appliances is expected to grow up to more than INR 2,500 crores in the forecast period FY 2022-23. But the market is facing a pull-back in the demand due to challenges like traditional ways of personal caring, lack of awareness regarding new products and presence of Chinese and Taiwanese low-priced products. Oral care appliances have a very high ASP which is more than INR 4,000, which makes it quite unaffordable looking at today’s scenario in India, where the per capita income is very low.

Covered in the Report:

• India Personal Care Appliances

• Hair Care Appliances

• Hair Removal Appliances

• Oral Care Appliances

“India Personal Care Appliances Market Outlook, 2023” discusses the following aspects of Personal Care Appliances in India:

India Personal Care Appliances Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Personal Care Appliances Market Size By Volume& Forecast

• India Personal Care Appliances Market Segmental Analysis: By Company, By Category, By End User

• India Hair Care Appliances Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Hair Dryer Market Size By Value & ForecaAB261st

• India Hair Straightener Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Hair Styler and Curler Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Hair Removal Appliances Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Trimmers Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Shavers Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Epilators Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Other Hair Removal Appliances Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Oral Care Appliances Market Size By Value & Forecast

• Average Selling Price

• Product, Variant & Pricing Analysis

• Key Vendors in this market space

TABLE OF CONTENT

Report Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. India Personal Care Appliances Market Outlook

3.1. Market Size By Value

3.2. Market Size By Volume

3.3. Market Share

3.3.1. By Company

3.3.2. By Category (Hair care, Hair Removal & Oral Care)

3.3.3. By End User

4. India Hair care Appliances Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size By Value

4.1.1. Overall Market

4.1.2. Hair Dryer Market

4.1.3. Hair Straightener Market

4.1.4. Hair Curler & Stylers Market

4.2. Market Size By Volume

4.2.1. Overall Market

4.2.2. Hair Dryer Market

4.2.3. Hair Straightener Market

4.2.4. Hair Curler & Stylers Market

4.3. Market Share By Product Type

4.3.1. By Volume

4.3.2. By Value

5. India Hair Removal Appliances Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size By Value

5.1.1. Overall Market

5.1.2. Trimmer Market

5.1.3. Shaver Market

5.1.4. Epilators Market

5.1.5. Others (Hair Clippers, Body Groomers, Face Stylers)

5.2. Market Size By Volume

5.2.1. Overall Market

5.2.2. Trimmer

5.2.3. Shaver

5.2.4. Epilators

5.2.5. Others (Hair Clippers, Body Groomers, Face Stylers)

5.3. Market Share By Product Type

5.3.1. By Volume

5.3.2. By Value

6. India Oral Care Appliances Market Outlook

6.1. India Oral Care Appliances Market Size By Value

6.2. India Oral Care Appliances Market Size By Volume

7. Product Price Variant Analysis

8. India Economic Snapshot

9. PEST Analysis

10. Trade Dynamics

10.1. Import

10.2. Export

11. Channel Partner Analysis

12. India Personal Care Appliance Market Dynamics

12.1. Key Drivers

12.2. Key Challenges

13. Market Trends & Developments

13.1. Growing E-Commerce

13.2. Frequent Travellers fuel the demand for Travel-Size Appliances

13.3. Focus on specific target customers to increase presence

13.4. Imitation of Celebrities

13.5. Increasing Professional Spas and Salons

14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Porter’s Five Forces

14.2. Company Profiles

14.2.1. Philips India Limited

14.2.2. Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd.

14.2.3. Tri-Star Products Private Limited (Vega)

14.2.4. Havells India Limited

14.2.5. Syska Led Lights Private Limited

14.2.6. Gillette India Limited

14.2.7. Wahl India Grooming Products Pvt. Ltd.

14.2.8. Conair Corporation

14.3. Company Overview

14.3.1. Bajaj Electricals Limited

14.3.2. Braun GmbH (P&G)

14.3.3. Nova Marketing Private Limited

15. Strategic Recommendations

16. Disclaimer

