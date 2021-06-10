India Palm Oil Market 2020-2025: Industry Size, Share, Price Trends and Research Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “India Palm Oil Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025″, the India palm oil market, however, is expected to recover from 2021 onwards and exhibit strong growth during 2021-2025.

Palm oil is an edible vegetable oil that is naturally extracted from the mesocarp of the oil palm fruit. It is a rich source of saturated and monounsaturated fatty acids, vitamins A and E, carot-enoids, and phytosterols. Palm oil is known to help lower cholesterol levels, improve brain health, reduce oxidative stress, and enhance skin and hair health. It is commercially available in two forms, namely, crude and palm kernel oil. Palm oil has a high smoke point, on account of which it is widely utilized as vegetable oil for cooking and baking purposes.

The India palm oil market is primarily driven by the rising use of palm oil in the cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries. Besides this, the Government of India has pledged financial aid to farmers and allowed absolute foreign direct investment (FDI) for the plantation of palm oil, which is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the demand for palm oil is increasing for use in various edible and non-edible applications, such as surfactants, agrochemicals, biofuels, and personal care products.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-palm-oil-market/requestsample

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

India Palm Oil Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Packaging Type, Packaging Material, Pack Size, Application, Distribution Channel and Region.

Breakup by Packaging Type:

Pouches

Jars

Cans

Bottles

Breakup by Packaging Material:

Metal

Plastic

Paper

Others

For more information about this report visit: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-palm-oil-market

Breakup by Pack Size:

Less than 1 Litres

1 Litres

1 Litres – 5 litres

5 Litres – 10 Litres

10 Litres and Above

Breakup by Domestic Manufacturing/Imports:

Domestic Manufacturing

Imports

Breakup by Application:

Household Cooking

HoReCa

Food Processing Industry

Oleo Chemicals

Personal Care Products

Animal Feed

Biofuels

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Direct/Institutional Sales

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

East India

South India

Browse Related Reports By IMARC Group

Packaged Sunflower Seeds Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/packaged-sunflower-seeds-market

India Soybean Oil Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-soybean-oil-market

Oat Milk Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/oat-milk-market

Rice Noodles Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/rice-noodles-market

Packaged Salad Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/packaged-salad-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800