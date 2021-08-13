India Pallet Market Growth, Upcoming Trends, Companies Share, Structure and Regional Analysis by 2026

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “India Pallet Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, finds that the India pallet market is currently witnessing moderate growth. Pallets are flat structures used as a base for heavy goods to be moved using a forklift or a front loader. They are manufactured with different materials, including wood, plastic, and metals, depending on the application. They are secured using stabilization materials like pallet collars, stretch wraps, and adhesives. They generally last for 5-7 years and can be re-used and repaired in case of any damage. In India, pallets are widely utilized in shipping, stacking, transporting, and storing products and materials.

India Pallet Market Trends:

The India pallet market is primarily driven by the growing food and beverage industry. Pallets are used for handling during cold storage of perishable food products. The rise in the number of supermarkets and hypermarkets across the country has also escalated the demand for recyclable pallets that provide portability and high strength. With the rising penetration of the internet and expanding e-commerce industry, the need for logistics services is being spurred considerably, thereby bolstering the demand for pallets to offer safe and efficient transportation alternatives. Besides this, the increasing disposable income of the consumers on account of rapid urbanization and industrialization has elevated their expenditure on housing and infrastructural activities. As a result, there has been an increased demand for pallets as they simplify the process of loading and unloading and ensure the safe delivery of goods. Moreover, manufacturers are introducing smart pallets with RFID microchips with different functionalities, such as product tracking, inventory management, and asset tracking, which is significantly influencing the market growth. They are also investing in research and development (R&D) activities to incorporate technological innovations in the production of pallets. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Market Summary:

Based on the type, the market has been segmented into wood, plastic, metal and corrugated paper.

On the basis of the application, the market has been classified into food and beverages, chemical and pharmaceuticals, machinery and metal, construction, and others.

The market has been categorized based on the structural design into block, stringer, and others.

Region-wise, the market has been divided into North India, West and Central India, South India, and East India.

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined in the report with the detailed profiles of some of the key players operative in the industry.

