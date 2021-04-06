India Paints and Coatings Market 2021 Strategic Assessments- Jotun, Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited, Nippon Paint (India) Company Limited

The India Paints and Coatings market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global India Paints and Coatings Market with its specific geographical regions.

The India paints and coatings market is estimated to witness a significant growth, at an estimated CAGR of over 8%, over the forecast period.

Growing demand from the construction industry, coupled with rising infrastructure activities, is driving the demand for the market studied.

– Decreasing automotive production and sales in the country are estimated to hamper the growth of the market studied.

– The use of nanotechnology in the paints and coatings industry is expected to offer various opportunities for the growth of the market studied during the forecast period.

Market By Top Companies:

Akzo Nobel N.V., Asian Paints, Berger Paints India Limited, Jotun, Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited, Nippon Paint (India) Company Limited, Shalimar Paints, Sheenlac Paints Ltd, Snowcem Paints, Weilburger

Industry Research Coverage

Acrylic Resin Dominating the Market

– Acrylic resins are the most widely used polymers in the paint and coatings industry. Most of the acrylic paints are water-based or solvent-based and are available as emulsions (latices), lacquers (lower volume solids), enamels (higher volume solids), and powders (100% solids).

– The common acrylic polymers come in a wide variety of types and combinations, such as methyl and butyl methacrylate. In the case of inexpensive paints, polyvinyl acetate is used primarily.

– The two principal forms of acrylic used are thermoplastic and thermoset. Thermoplastics acrylic resins are synthetic resins achieved by polymerization of different acrylic monomers. Thermosets are cured at elevated temperatures by reacting them with other polymers. Thermoplastic acrylic resins are of two types, namely solution acrylics and acrylic latex coatings.

Competitive Landscape:

The market studied is highly consolidated, with the top five players contributing to more than 70% of the market share. The major companies include Asian paints, Berger Paints India Limited, Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited, Akzo Nobel N.V., and Nippon Paint (India) Company Limited, among others.

Major points covered in this research are:-

─Paints and Coatings Market Overview, Segment by Type (Product Category), by Application, by Region (2020-2025), Competition by Manufacturers

─India Market Size (Value) of Paints and Coatings (2020-2025)

─India Paints and Coatings Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value), Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2020-2025)

─India Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

─India Paints and Coatings Market Analysis by Application

─India Paints and Coatings Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

─Paints and Coatings Manufacturing Cost Analysis

─Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

─Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

─Market Effect Factors Analysis

─India Paints and Coatings Market Forecast (2020-2025)

─Competitive Landscape

─Research Findings and Conclusion

Finally, this Paints and Coatings report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Paints and Coatings product development and gives an outline of the potential India market.

