India Organic Food Market 2021-2026; Market Size, Growth, Share, Upcoming Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Outlook

According to IMARC Group’s report, titled “India Organic Food Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the India organic food market reached a value of US$ 815 Million in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market has huge growth potential during 2021-2026.

The Indian organic food market is primarily driven by the rising consumer concerns towards the presence of chemicals in conventionally cultured food products. Furthermore, the high prevalence of chronic gastrointestinal disorders, obesity, diabetes, etc., due to synthetic preservatives in processed and frozen foods, is also augmenting the market for organic food in India. Additionally, the rising investments by the Indian government in sustainable and organic crop farming methods are further propelling the India organic food market growth. Several initiatives are being undertaken to support organic farming by providing financial aid to farmers, including Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH), National Food Security Mission (NFSM), National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture (NMSA), Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY), etc. Apart from this, the growing consumer disposable income levels, along with the increasing expenditures on health and wellness products, are further catalyzing the demand for organic food products.

Organic food includes a wide variety of organically-sourced ingredients that are free from chemical preservatives, antibiotics, GMOs, synthetic coloring, etc. These natural ingredients in the food items help in boosting immunity, minimizing skin ailments and allergies, preventing digestive disorders, improving life expectancy, and enhancing metabolism. Organic foods majorly include fruits and vegetables, meat, dairy products, and processed items, such as crackers, drinks, frozen meals, etc.

India Organic Food Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the Indian organic food market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

EcoFarms (India) Ltd.

Nature Pearls Pvt.Ltd.

Sresta Natural Bioproducts Pvt.Ltd.

Nature Bio-Foods Limited

Nourish Organics Foods Pvt Ltd

Suminter India Organics Private Limited

Mehrotra Consumer Products Pvt.Ltd.

Organic India Private Limited

Conscious Food Private Limited

Phalada Agro Research Foundations Pvt.Ltd.

The report has segmented the India organic food market on the basis of product types, distribution channel and region.

Market Breakup by Product Type Organic Beverages Organic Cereal and Food Grains Organic Meat, Poultry and Dairy Organic Spices and Pulses Organic Processed Food Organic Fruits and Vegetables Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Convenience Stores Online Others

Market Breakup by Region North India West and Central India South India East India



Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

