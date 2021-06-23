India Organ Preservation Market: Size, Share, Trends, Scope, Demand and Forecast by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Organ Preservation Market Size: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the india organ preservation market is expected to continue its strong growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Organ preservation involves maintaining the viability and health of an organ harvested from a donor’s body for transplanting them into the body of a receiver. The procedure requires removing organs and storing them in static cold storage (SCS) before transporting them for transplantation surgery. This prevents the breakdown of healthy tissues by harmful metabolites, enhancing the ability to restore normal organ functionality after transplantation. Various techniques, such as hypothermic machine perfusion, static cold storage (SCS), normothermic machine perfusion (NMP), etc., are used for maintaining the organ’s temperature and oxygen levels. Apart from this, other special solutions are also applied for sustaining donor organ quality.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

India Organ Preservation Market Trends:

Increasing occurrences of organ failures due to the growing prevalence of multiple chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, obesity, gastrointestinal disorders, etc., are primarily propelling the demand for organ preservation in India. Moreover, the expanding healthcare sector and continuous developments in medical technologies are acting as other growth-inducing factors for the market. Additionally, escalating per capita expenditures on healthcare services and the rising number of individuals volunteering to donate organs for research and transplant purposes are also bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, various initiatives undertaken by the Indian government and several other key market players to encourage organ donation are expected to further strengthen the market for organ preservation in India over the forecasted period.

India Organ Preservation Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Breakup by Preservation Solution:

UW Solution

Custodiol HTK

Perfadex

Others

Breakup by Organ Donation Type:

Living Organ Donation

Deceased Organ Donation

Breakup by Technique:

Static Cold Storage Technique

Hypothermic Machine Perfusion

Normothermic Machine Perfusion

Others

Breakup by Organ Type:

Kidney

Liver

Lung

Heart

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Organ Banks

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

