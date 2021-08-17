India Organ Preservation Market Research Report 2021: Share, Size, Trends, Demand, Key Players and Forecast 2026

The India Organ Preservation Market Report is expected to continue its strong growth during the forecast period (2021-2026). The report provides a detailed analysis of the market by Preservation Solution, Organ Donation Type, Technique, Organ Type, End-User, geography.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

Industry Definition and Application:

Organ preservation involves maintaining the viability and health of an organ harvested from a donor’s body for transplanting them into the body of a receiver. The procedure requires removing organs and storing them in static cold storage (SCS) before transporting them for transplantation surgery. This prevents the breakdown of healthy tissues by harmful metabolites, enhancing the ability to restore normal organ functionality after transplantation. Various techniques, such as hypothermic machine perfusion, static cold storage (SCS), normothermic machine perfusion (NMP), etc., are used for maintaining the organ’s temperature and oxygen levels. Apart from this, other special solutions are also applied for sustaining donor organ quality.

Market Trends and Drivers:

Increasing occurrences of organ failures due to the growing prevalence of multiple chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, obesity, gastrointestinal disorders, etc., are primarily propelling the demand for organ preservation in India. Moreover, the expanding healthcare sector and continuous developments in medical technologies are acting as other growth-inducing factors for the market. Additionally, escalating per capita expenditures on healthcare services and the rising number of individuals volunteering to donate organs for research and transplant purposes are also bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, various initiatives undertaken by the Indian government and several other key market players to encourage organ donation are expected to further strengthen the market for organ preservation in India over the forecasted period.

India Organ Preservation Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, Preservation Solution, Organ Donation Type, Technique, Organ Type, End-User.

Breakup by Preservation Solution:

UW Solution

Custodiol HTK

Perfadex

Others

Breakup by Organ Donation Type:

Living Organ Donation

Deceased Organ Donation

Breakup by Technique:

Static Cold Storage Technique

Hypothermic Machine Perfusion

Normothermic Machine Perfusion

Others

Breakup by Organ Type:

Kidney

Liver

Lung

Heart

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Organ Banks

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

