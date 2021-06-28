India Online Food Delivery Market 2021-2026: Share, Growth, Key Players, Outlook and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Online Food Delivery Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the India online food delivery market size reached a value of US$ 4.35 Billion in 2020. Online food delivery refers to the process of ordering food online using an application or a website. These platforms allow their customers to create an account for frequent and convenient ordering. They also provide filters and different paying methods, such as cash on delivery, debit/credit card and net banking. In India, the food delivery market has been reshaped with rapid growth in digital technology. The food technology companies have now made their presence in more than 500 cities in the country with the aim to reduce errors, labor expenses, long queues and waiting time and offer transparency and convenience in the online order placing and delivery process.

India Online Food Delivery Market Trends:

With increasing digital literacy and enhanced access to high-speed internet facilities, there is an increasing number of people using smartphones in India. This, coupled with rising working population and consumer expenditure capacity, represents one of the key factors catalyzing the growth of the market. In line with this, the emerging trends of the on-the-go foods and quick home delivery models, which offer convenient, ready-to-eat and cheaper food delivery options, are contributing to the market growth significantly. In addition to this, discounts and cashback offers provided by online food ordering apps, such as Zomato and Swiggy, play a crucial role in attracting consumers, particularly the young population. Furthermore, the leading food delivery companies are acquiring or collaborating with popular restaurants and food delivery chains. For instance, Zomato acquired Uber’s food delivery business in India in an all-stock deal of nearly $350 Million. Along with this, these delivery portals also offer a wide variety of payment options that ensure a secure and smooth transaction, which contributes to their widespread popularity. Some of the other factors driving the market growth of online food delivery in India include rising urban migration and increasing westernization in food culture. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the India online food delivery market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Platform Type:

Mobile Applications

Websites

Based on the platform type, the market has been bifurcated into mobile applications and websites.

Breakup by Business Model:

Order Focused

Logistics Based

Full-Service

On the basis of the business model, the market has been segregated into order focused, logistics based and full-service food delivery systems.

Breakup by Payment Method:

Online

Cash on Delivery (COD)

The market has been segmented based on the payment method as online and cash on delivery.

Regional Insights:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Region-wise, the market has been divided into North India, West and Central India, South India and East India.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in the report, providing the detailed profiles of some of the key players operating in the industry.

