India Nano Silver Market will continue its rally | trending report with future analysis and forecast by 2021-2027

India nano silver market was valued at $61.6 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $208.2 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Nano silver materials or particles’ sizes range from 1 to 100 nm. It has distinctive thermal, electrical, optical characteristics, and is being integrated into products that range from chemical and biological sensors to photovoltaics. Some of the additional applications are molecular photonic and diagnostics devices, which take advantage of the unique optical properties of these nanomaterials. General applications of nano silver are antimicrobial coatings, textiles, wound dressings, biomedical devices, and others. Silver nanoparticles continuously release a low level of silver ions to offer protection against bacteria. Because of their small size, these nanoparticles invade microorganisms and kill them.

Rise in demand for nano silver from various antimicrobial applications in end-use industries is the major factor expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, rise in demand for nano silver and rapid growth of electronics and pharmaceutical sector in India is anticipated to fuel the market growth in the coming years. However, rise in concerns over environmental impact and toxicity of nano silver products is the key factor expected to hinder the growth of the market during the analyzed time frame. On the contrary, rise in awareness and trend toward biological synthesis method is projected to create opportunity for key players in the India nano silver market during the forecast period.

The India nano silver market is segmented on the basis of method of synthesis and end user. Depending on method of synthesis, the market is categorized into physical, chemical reduction, and biological. The end users covered in the study include electrical & electronics, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, clothing & textile, personal care & cosmetics, water treatment, and others.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Method of Synthesis

– Physical

– Biological

– Chemical Reduction

By End User

– Electrical & Electronics

– Pharmaceuticals

– Food and Beverages

– Clothing & Textile

– Personal Care & Cosmetics

– Water Treatment

– Others

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– American Elements

– Filo Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd

– Merck KGaA

– Mincometsal

– Nanochemazone, Inc.

– Nanocomposix

– Nano Labs

– Nanoshel LLC

– Reinste Nanoventures Pvt. Ltd

– Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Other players operating in the value chain of the India nano silver market are Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Indian Platinum Pvt. Ltd., Nano Research Elements, Inc., Jigchem Universal, Sensors Tech Pvt. Ltd., Khandelwal Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., and others.