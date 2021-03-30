India Metal Packaging Market Competitive Research and Precise Outlook 2021 to 2025

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Metal Packaging market in its latest report titled, “India Metal Packaging Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and India dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The India Metal Packaging Market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.52% over the forecast period from 2020 to 2025.

Top Key Players in the India Metal Packaging Market: Casablanca Industries Pvt Ltd, Anupam Products Ltd., Oricon Enterprises Limited, Shetron Limited, Zenith Tins Private Limited, Unique Closures, Western Cans Private Limited, Nipra Industries Pvt. Ltd., Petrox Packaging (I) Pvt. Ltd., Crown Closures Pvt. Ltd., Deccan Cans & Printers Pvt. Ltd., Hindustan Tin Works Ltd., Hi-Can Industries Pvt. Ltd., Kaira Can Company Limited, Ball India (Ball Corporation), and Others.

– February 2020 – Oricon Enterprises Limited has entered into a Joint Venture (JV) agreement with Tecnocap Group, to incorporate a new company, Tecnocap Oriental Pvt Limited. The company will be engaged in the manufacturing of lug caps and located at Murbad in Thane district of Maharashtra. Oricon Enterprises Limited is involved in manufacturing and marketing packaging products comprising metal caps and closures, including crown caps. This joint venture marks the Tecnocap Group’s full entry into the Indian and Far Eastern markets.

– January 2020 – Ball Corporation launched a new impact extruded aluminum bottle line that provides a circular solution to plastic pollution. With various shapes and sizes, this impact extruded aluminum bottle can be customized for numerous beauties, personal care, food, and beverage products. Unlike other substrates in these categories, which include plastic shampoo jars or bottles for cosmetics, Ball’s aluminum bottles could be recycled countless times and repeatedly turned into other aluminum products.

– In June 2019, Hindalco Industries Ltd, a company of the Aditya Birla Group, Can-Pack India, and Ball Beverage Packaging (India), formed a consortium to popularize the use of aluminum beverage packaging. The consortium, called the Aluminum Beverage Can Association of India (ABCAI), advocates replacing plastic and glass with aluminum as packaging material. Moreover, the use of aluminum cans in the country is 5%, and the association’s objective is to help its growth to about 25 % by 2030. Also, with the increasing consumption of alcohol, the usage of metal caps and closures is rising. According to CARE Ratings, the Indian alcohol market is expected to increase to INR 1,754,000 million by 2021, owing to which the demand for the caps of glass bottles may also increase.

– Moreover, the rise in the market for chemicals and petroleum lubricants from varied end-user industries and a mounting focus on strengthening the supply chain capability are expected to drive the need for industrial metal drums. According to Infraline Energy, India is the second largest lubricant consumer in the region, and the third-largest in the world, after the United States and China. During FY 2017-2019, India exported 13,000 metric tons of lubricants, and its production also increased from 2017 to 2018. This refers to the demand for and usage of metal drums and bulk containers in India. Factors owing to which metal packaging is a preferred choice of many paint manufacturers include toughness, extended shelf lives of metals, effective sterilization, and efficient airtight packaging

