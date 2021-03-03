India Major Home Appliances Market Size, Share, Growth and Business Outlook 2021 to 2025

India Major Home Appliances Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2025

The India Major Home Appliances Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments and focuses on market capacities and on the changing structure of the India Major Home Appliances.

India is undergoing a major change in its economic environment and is growing fast. The Indian major home appliance market is driven by an increase in the use of online sales, electrification of rural areas, rising disposable incomes, and easy access to the credit. The Make in India Program and the upcoming national policy for electronics (NPE) will further bring about major policy changes in the large appliance industry. There is a rise in the ease of doing business in the market, which can escalate the production and consumption in the market further.

There is a huge amount of FDI in the large home appliance sector. Various companies, such as Germany’s Bosch, Siemens, Turkey’s Arcelik, and domestic brands, such as Godrej and BPL, are planning to invest in manufacturing and use backward integration methods.

Shanghai Hitachi, a joint venture between Hitachi Japan and Shanghai, is also expanding compressor units in Gujarat. Factors, such as high manufacturing costs, high-interest rates of loans from the bank, and Goods and Services Tax on major home appliances purchases might restrain the growth of the market. While a rise in customs duty to reduce carbon emission from appliances is likely drive the large home appliance production in country.

Top Leading Companies of India Major Home Appliances Market are Blue Star Limited, IFB Home Appliances, Hawkins Cookers Limited, Godrej, Bajaj Electricals, Panasonic, Samsung Electronics, LG India, Whirlpool, Voltas, Lloyd, Bosch, Haier Appliances, Electrolux, Hitachi Home & Life Solutions, Philips India, Bajaj Electricals, Morphy, Birla Electricals and others.

Key Market Trends

Rise in Production of Major White Goods in India

The Indian major appliance market witnessed an increase in the production of white goods, such as refrigerators, washing machines, and air conditioners. Production of refrigerators in India increased 3% y-o-y in the year 2018 to 11.88 million units. Production of washing appliances in India increased by 5.1 % year-on-year in the year 2018 to 5.79 million units. During the year 2018, (up to February 2018), the production of air conditioners in India increased by 4.9% y-o-y to 3.19 million units. The white goods industry is highly concentrated in India, with the top five players accounting for more than 70% of the market share. Xiaomi, a China-based start-up company, entered the white goods segment in India in 2019.

Penetration of Major Home Appliances is Expected to Rise



India is a complex market in terms of the sale of household consumer appliances. As compared to various neighboring countries, there is low penetration of air conditioners, refrigerators, and washing machines in the country. The penetration of refrigerators is pretty low, at around 33%, and the penetration rate of air conditioner stands at 4.50% and washing machines at 13%. A television, on the other hand, has high penetration in the Indian market.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the India Major Home Appliances Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and market development rate and figure, and so on. India Major Home Appliances industry report additionally Presents a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

